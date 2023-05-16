Hyundai Exter To Get Segment Best Safety Features – 6 Airbags As Standard

Hyundai Exter will boast several segment-first safety features as standard; to be revealed in the coming weeks ahead of the market launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the safety features list for the upcoming Exter. Only a few weeks ago, the second-largest car producer in the country revealed the name of its soon-arriving micro SUV and it was followed by the reveal of its official images. Building up the pre-launch campaign, Hyundai recently stated that it has commenced the bookings for the Exter.

In the latest development, Hyundai has confirmed the existence of six airbags as a standard fitment for the Exter as it will become the first sub-four-metre SUV to feature this across the range. As many as twenty-six safety features will be available across all variants except for the base E and S trims and they can be optioned out if the customer requires them.

Speaking on the safety aspects of the Exter, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a leading Smart Mobility Solutions provider, it is our endeavor to elevate customer experiences with cars that redefine mobility benchmarks. Hyundai EXTER exemplifies this vision with an unparalleled bouquet of advanced and standard safety features. We are delighted to announce that Hyundai EXTER is India’s 1st Sub 4-meter SUV that is equipped with 6-Airbags as standard.”

As part of the standard safety features, Hyundai will offer segment-first ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control) along with three-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminder on all seats, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), segment-first burglar alarm and so on.

The Hyundai Exter will also feature segment-first dashcam with dual camera and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline) along with ISOFIX, headlamp escort function, rear parking camera and sensors, automatic headlamps, rear defogger, ESS, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and much more.

The five-seater will compete directly against Tata Punch and it will sit on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. It will be positioned below the Venue compact SUV and will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine with manual and AMT options. The factory-fitted CNG version will be available only with a five-speed manual gearbox.