Hyundai Exter To Become Most Affordable SUV Offering Six Airbags

Hyundai Exter will be introduced in India around July and it will compete against Tata Punch; to offer six airbags as standard

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is planning to unveil the Exter in the coming weeks and it will be launched around July in the domestic market with deliveries commencing soon after. The South Korean auto major has already revealed the official images of the upcoming micro SUV while its variant details and safety features have also been divulged ahead of the anticipated debut.

The Hyundai Exter will take on Tata Punch, entry-level variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and others. The reservations for the five-seater have commenced at authorised dealerships and online. It is underpinned by the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and will be available in a total of five trims.

As for the performance, the 1.2L NA petrol engine will produce 84 PS maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque and it will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option. The factory-fitted CNG variant will only be retailed with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Exter will sit below the Venue compact SUV and thus it will become the most affordable SUV from the second largest carmaker in the country. In addition, its impressive standard features list meant that it will become the most affordable SUV to offer six airbags right from the base variant – making a strong statement in the micro SUV space.

The sub-four-metre SUV will be sold in EX, S, SX, SX(O) and range-topping SX(O) Connect. As many as 26 safety features will be provided across the range barring the entry-level E and S trims. The interior will boast a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features in the top-end, semi-digital cluster, multifunctional steering wheel and so on.

Tech like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control) along with three-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminder on all seats, ABS with EBD, segment-first burglar alarm and dashcam with dual camera and TPMS (Highline), ISOFIX, headlamp escort function, reversing camera and sensors, auto headlamps, rear defogger, etc will be offered.