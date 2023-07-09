Hyundai Exter To Be At The GenZ Spotlight Reflecting Their Personality

Hyundai Exter will be sold in multiple variants and will be equipped with the proven 1.2L NA petrol engine with MT and AMT options

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will host the global debut of the Exter alongside revealing its prices on July 10. It is set to establish itself as the brand’s most budget-friendly option in its lineup, positioned below the Venue. It will enter a relatively uncluttered segment, allowing it the opportunity to shine with its impressive features and specifications, making it a promising contender.

The Hyundai Exter shares its platform with the successful Grand i10 Nios and Aura. It also features familiar mechanical components and powertrain options. It will feature the tried-and-tested 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine capable of generating 84 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. It will be mated to a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT.

It will also be sold with in a CNG avatar and thus an expansive range will be offered with variants being EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX(O) Connect. A total of nine exterior shades will be available namely Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khakhi with Abyss Black.

The five-seater has a funky exterior and the compact factor will attract many entry-level customers as well as those wanting to own a feature-packed car. It is shaping up to be an ideal choice for the GenZ audience. In terms of practicality, the Hyundai Exter will offer a spacious boot making it convenient for carrying luggage and other belongings.

With a wheelbase length of 2,450 mm, it aims to provide the best-in-segment interior space, ensuring ample room for passengers. As a direct competitor to the segment-leading Tata Punch, the Exter will be loaded with safety features and technologies. Notably, even the entry-level variant will offer the safety of six airbags, emphasizing Hyundai’s commitment to passenger protection.

It will be accompanied by as many as 26 safety features across the lineup except for the base E and S trims. In addition, it will come with segment-first ESC (Electronic Stability Control), a dashcam with dual camera and a burglar alarm along with VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control) and three-point seatbelts.

The customers will also get TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) (Highline), ISOFIX, headlamp escort function, seatbelt reminders on all seats, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), rear parking camera, auto headlamps, and rear defogger.

The comfort, convenience and entertainment features that will be presented are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, support for 10 regional and 2 international languages,a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, an electric sunroof, cruise control, and a lot more.