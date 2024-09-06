Hyundai Exter S+ AMT & S(O)+ MT Launched With Sunroof At Rs. 7.86 Lakh

Hyundai has today introduced the S+ AMT and S(O)+ MT variants of the Exter with electric sunroof and a host of other features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today launched two new variants of the Exter in the domestic market as the S(O)+ MT and S+ AMT have joined the lineup and they are equipped with a popular feature, the electric sunroof. The former is priced at Rs. 7,86,300 while the latter costs Rs. 8,43,900 (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Exter S+ AMT and S(O)+ MT are equipped with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a digital cluster with coloured TFT multi-info display, air conditioning vents at the rear and powered function on all four windows along with the electric sunroof.

Buyers will also get floor mats, headlight escort function, skid plates at the front and rear, and LED Daytime Running Lights that enhance the styling quotient. As for safety, both variants are equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all seats, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Highline, and day and night IRVM.

Engine Variant Transmission EX-Showroom Price (INR) 1.2l Kappa petrol S(O)+ MT 7 86 300/- S+ AMT 8 43 900/-

Other highlights are Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), burglar alarm, anti-lock brakes with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), impact-sensing auto door unlock and emergency stop signal (ESS). Under the hood, the familiar 1.2L NA petrol engine is utilised.

The four-cylinder unit produces a maximum power output of 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. It is worth noting that Hyundai has been expanding the Exter’s lineup as the dual-cylinder CNG version was introduced recently.

The S(O)+ MT with sunroof slots between the S(O) and SX while the S+ AMT sits between the S and SX AMT trims. Hyundai is gearing up to launch the updated Alcazar on September 9 in India and it will get a brand new design inspired by the latest Creta and the cabin will be packed with more features and technologies.