Hyundai Exter More Details Unveiled – Variants, Colours, Specs

Hyundai Exter will become the most affordable SUV from the brand upon launch and it will compete against Tata Punch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially commenced the pre-bookings for the Exter in the domestic market and its pictures have also been revealed. The reservations are taken for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 and it can be done through authorised Hyundai dealerships present across the country or using Hyundai’s click to buy online portal.

The second largest car producer in the country has also divulged more details surrounding the micro SUV. The five-seater will be sold in a total of five variants, two powertrain choices and as many transmission options. The Hyundai Exter will compete directly against Tata Punch, Citroen C3 hatch and entry-level compact SUVs like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The Tata Punch has been a runaway success for the homegrown manufacturer since its market launch in late 2021 and it garners around 10,000 units on average every month and Hyundai will be vying that spotlight and the volume potential of the micro SUV segment. It will be positioned below the Venue in the brand’s local lineup.

It will be retailed in a total of nine colour schemes (six single-tone and three two-tone). As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L NA petrol engine found in the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura and Venue will be utilised. It will develop a maximum power output of 84 PS and 114 Nm of peak torque and will be linked with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT.

The Hyundai Exter will also be available with a CNG option producing around 69 PS and 95.2 Nm. The five variants that will be offered are EX, S, SX, SX (O) and the range-topping SX(O) Connect. The base EX won’t get an AMT gearbox though as the petrol trim levels are EX MT, EX (O) MT, S MT, S (O) MT, S AMT, SX MT, SX Dual Tone MT, SX AMT, SX Dual Tone AMT, SX (O), SX (O) AMT, SX (O) Connect and SX (O) Connect AMT.

The Hyundai Exter factor-fitted CNG variant will be available in S MT and SX MT only and it won’t get dual tone shades. The exterior paint options are Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White DT, Cosmic Blue DT and Ranger Khaki.