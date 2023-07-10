Hyundai Exter Launched In India At Rs. 5.99 Lakh – Tata Punch Rival

Hyundai Exter is available in EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX(O) Connect variants while a total of nine colour schemes is on offer

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the Exter in the domestic market with a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.32 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The micro SUV competes squarely against Tata Punch along with Citroen C3 compact hatch, and entry-level variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The five-seater is the most affordable SUV offering from the second largest car producer in the country and it gets a unique design helping it to stand out from the crowd. The sub-four-metre SUV is available in EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX(O) Connect variants. As for the performance, a 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine is utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 84 PS.

The powertrain makes 114 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT is an option. A CNG variant is also on offer and it makes 69 PS and 95.2 Nm and is linked with only a five-speed MT. The Hyundai Exter can be had in nine different colour schemes (six monotone and three dual-tone options).

Hyundai Exter Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, India) 1. Hyundai Exter E Rs. 6 Lakh 2. Hyundai Exter S Rs. 7.27 Lakh 3. Hyundai Exter SX Rs. 8 Lakh 4. Hyundai Exter SX (O) Rs. 8.64 Lakh 5. Hyundai Exter SX (O) Connect Rs. 9.32 Lakh

They are Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khakhi with Abyss Black. The Exter is underpinned by the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and it has a wheelbase length of 2,450 mm – aiding in a spacious cabin and a practical bootspace.

The front fascia of the Hyundai Exter comprises a split projector headlamp cluster with H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights sitting on top, a muscular clamshell bonnet structure and below which the EXTER lettering can be found, hexagonal black grille inserts, an expressive bumper with a wide air intake and a prominent faux skid plate.

Other highlights are squared-off wheel arches with black plastic cladding, dual-tone 15-inch Y-shaped alloy wheels, tall pillars and a slightly sloping roofline. The rear gets an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark fin antenna, a Hyundai badge positioned within a horizontal black mesh element, H-shaped LED tail lamps, and a bumper with a prominent faux skid plate and reflectors.

The interior gets a dark theme and is loaded with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch TFT MID, support for 10 regional and 2 international languages, wireless smartphone charger, an electric sunroof, cruise control, etc.

As for safety, the Hyundai Exter comes with 26 features across the range barring the entry-level E and S variants while six airbags will be standard. The customers also gain firs-in-segment ESC (Electronic Stability Control), dashcam with dual camera and burglar alarm besides VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, reversing camera, automatic headlamps with escort function, rear defogger, seatbelt reminders and three-point seatbelts.

The Hyundai Exter measures a length of 3,815 mm, a width of 1,710 mm and a height of 1,631 mm with a ground clearance of 185 mm. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.41 kmpl for MT and 19.2 kmpl for AMT while the CNG variant has a claimed mileage 27.1 kmpl.