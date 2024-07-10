Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Launched In India At Rs. 8.38 Lakh

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition celebrates the 1st anniversary of the Exter in the Indian market with sporty black finishes and contrast accents

To mark the first anniversary of its Exter, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced the Exter Knight Edition today. Embracing the latest trend, this special edition features a sporty black theme with numerous upgrades both inside and out. Since its market launch in July 2023, Hyundai has garnered over 93,000 units of the Exter in the domestic market.

The Hyundai Exter Knight is based on SX & SX(O) Connect variants and is available with 2 powertrain options – a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine with the choice of five-speed MT and AMT. The second largest car producer in the country offers a total of 7 colour schemes including 3 bespoke shades – Abyss Black, Shadow Grey and Shadow Grey with abyss black roof – with the special edition.

On the outside, the Hyundai Exter Knight gains a sporty black painted side sill garnish, contrasting red accents on the front bumper and boot, red front brake callipers, black finished front and rear skid plate, black painted 15-inch alloy wheels in the SX(O) Connect variant, Hyundai logo and Exter emblem finished in black shade, and an exclusive Knight emblem to further differentiate itself from the standard model.

On the inside, the all-black cabin is accompanied by red accents and stitching, red footwell lighting, metal scuff plate, floor mat with red stitching, unique Knight seat upholstery with red stitch and piping, black satin interior door handles and steering, etc. Speaking on the launch of Hyundai Exter Knight, Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said,

“We are thrilled to introduce the Hyundai EXTER Knight, embodying the bold spirit of today’s young Indian buyers. The Hyundai EXTER has received a positive customer response with over 93,000 units sold to date. Leveraging the popularity of Black color among SUV customers, the Hyundai EXTER Knight mirrors the changing aspirations of customers. With its youthful & premium design, the Hyundai EXTER Knight aims to entice customers to traverse the unexplored and bring forth thrilling experience to live the Hyundai SUV life.”

The Hyundai Exter Knight is priced at Rs. 8.38 lakh for 1.2L SX MT, Rs. 8.62 lakh for 1.2L SX MT DT, Rs. 9.70 lakh for SX (O) Connect, Rs. 9.85 lakh for SX (O) Connect DT while the 1.2L SX AMT is priced at Rs. 9.05 lakh, SX AMT DT at Rs. 9.30 lakh and SX (O) Connect AMT at Rs. 10.14 lakh and SX (O) Connect AMT DT at Rs. 10.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).