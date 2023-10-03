Hyundai Exter, Grand i10 Nios & Aura To Get ADAS – Officially Announced

Hyundai will equip its entire lineup with ADAS as the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Exter are confirmed to get this feature

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has really emphasised safety in recent years and its latest lineup of passenger cars stands in testament to that. The South Korean auto major has announced that it will sell all of its vehicles in the domestic market with six airbags as standard fitment and thus it will become the first carmaker in India to do so.

As part of setting new standards in safety, the second-largest car producer in the country has confirmed that 60 per cent of its portfolio will receive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) as early as next year. Therefore, entry-level models like the Grand i10 Nios compact hatchback, Aura compact sedan and Exter micro SUV will be equipped with this feature.

The brand is aiming to equip its entire portfolio with ADAS after next year. Hyundai currently offers ADAS in new generation Verna, Tucson and Ioniq 5. The upcoming Creta facelift and the updated Alcazar will likely gain these driver-assistive and safety technologies in the early parts of next year. The Hyundai Creta facelift will come with Level 2 ADAS.

Some of the highlights will include Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Front Collision Warning (FCW), Front Collision Assistance, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Following Assist and High Beam Assist.

The Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Venue are already sold with four airbags right from the base variant and six airbags can be had in the top-end trims. Now, all of these offerings will get six airbags to further elevate their safety quotient. Features such as three-point seatbelts with reminders are standard across the range.

All of Hyundai’s models barring the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Exter are retailed with HSA and ESC as standard already. Its commitment to high standards of safety has led to the new-gen Verna scoring five stars in the Global NCAP tests for adult occupant and child occupant protection tests and the sedan also comes with six airbags as standard.