Hyundai Exter CNG Dual Cylinder: Perfect Blend of Efficiency & Spaciousness

Hyundai Exter CNG twin-cylinder is the perfect blend of affordability, practicality and efficiency in a value-for-money package

CNG vehicles present a number of compelling benefits for drivers. Firstly, they help reduce fuel costs as compressed natural gas is typically more affordable than petrol or diesel. This results in noticeable savings over time. Additionally, CNG vehicles are more environmentally conscious, as the fuel generates fewer emissions, helping to decrease air pollution.

With its cleaner combustion, CNG proves to be a more sustainable alternative to conventional fuels, enhancing both cost-efficiency and eco-friendliness. One major drawback of CNG cars has been the significant reduction in boot space due to the large tank occupying most of the trunk. But what if that issue could be resolved with new technology? Hyundai has addressed this very problem by introducing its innovative ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ technology and having it in the affordable Exter is a treat in itself

Spacious Cabin : Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, offering comfort and practicality.

: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, offering comfort and practicality. Cost Savings : Compressed Natural Gas is significantly cheaper than petrol or diesel, which means lower fuel bills and more money in your pocket over time.

: Compressed Natural Gas is significantly cheaper than petrol or diesel, which means lower fuel bills and more money in your pocket over time. Eco-Friendly: CNG vehicles also help reduce air pollution—fewer emissions mean a cleaner planet for everyone.

This bi-fuel solution promises high fuel efficiency without compromising boot space, effectively solving a long-standing challenge for CNG vehicles along with enhanced safety. Engineered to fit seamlessly into a micro SUV, this system maximizes space efficiency, maintaining ample cargo room while ensuring practicality. Safety remains a top priority as the Exter CNG is incorporated with features such as reinforced tanks and advanced leak detection mechanisms to ensure secure operation.

No Compromise on Space : This tech fits seamlessly into the micro SUV’s design, allowing you to keep all your cargo space intact while ensuring top-tier performance.

: This tech fits seamlessly into the micro SUV’s design, allowing you to keep all your cargo space intact while ensuring top-tier performance. Enhanced Safety: Hyundai has you covered with reinforced tanks and cutting-edge leak detection systems, so you can drive with peace of mind.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter – Space Odyssey: Embark On A Journey Of Roominess

The newly introduced Hyundai Exter CNG is driven by a 1.2L Kappa engine capable of running on both petrol and CNG, coupled solely with a five-speed manual gearbox. The cherry on top is that the ARAI certification highlights its commendable fuel efficiency of 27.1 km per kg. This SUV features a factory-installed CNG system with an integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) that seamlessly manages the switch between petrol and CNG modes for optimal performance.

The Hyundai Exter’s CNG system is backed by a 3-year warranty, providing buyers with added confidence in its reliability. Generating 69 PS of power and 95.2 Nm of torque, the engine delivers a smooth and balanced drive. The CNG tank, with a water equivalent capacity of 60 litres, ensures ample range for day-to-day use.

Engine & Performance Highlights:

1.2L Kappa Engine : Powers the Exter CNG, running on both petrol and CNG.

: Powers the Exter CNG, running on both petrol and CNG. Fuel Efficiency : ARAI-certified 27.1 km per kg, providing excellent mileage.

: ARAI-certified 27.1 km per kg, providing excellent mileage. Power Output : 69 PS and 95.2 Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth, balanced drive.

: 69 PS and 95.2 Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth, balanced drive. CNG Range : 60-litre water equivalent capacity tank, offering a good range for daily use.

: 60-litre water equivalent capacity tank, offering a good range for daily use. Seamless Switching: Integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) optimizes performance in both petrol and CNG modes.

Also Read: Form & Function United: Practical Design Defines Hyundai Exter

Paired with a spacious interior, this SUV becomes an attractive option for those prioritizing affordability, fuel efficiency, practicality and value in a single versatile package. The Hyundai Exter CNG variant, featuring dual-cylinder technology, stands out by offering more features and advanced technologies than its competitors, all while being more budget-friendly. This makes it an even more compelling choice for buyers.

The Exter is packed with a range of comfort, safety, and convenience features that elevate the driving experience, making it a well-rounded and affordable option in its segment. It comes well-equipped with features that enhance both style and practicality and some of the highlights are an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, a 20.32 cm touchscreen display and a suite of electronic aids.

Loaded with Features : Electric sunroof LED DRLs & tail lamps Automatic climate control 20.32 cm touchscreen display Advanced safety systems and electronic aids

:

Why Choose the Exter CNG? : Value for Money : Outshines competitors with more features at a lower price. Dual-Cylinder Innovation : Space-saving and efficient—ideal for urban and highway use. Complete Package : Affordability, comfort, efficiency, and style all in one versatile SUV.

:

If you’re looking for a smart, budget-friendly SUV that doesn’t compromise on comfort or technology, the Hyundai Exter CNG should be at the top of your list.