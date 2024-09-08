Hyundai Exter CNG Dual Cylinder: More Boot Space, More Convenience

Hyundai Exter CNG dual-cylinder has an appreciable claimed fuel efficiency of 27.1 Km per kg and is practical, versatile and feature-rich as well

CNG cars provide a range of advantages that make them an appealing choice for many drivers. They are highly cost-effective due to the lower price of CNG compared to petrol or diesel, leading to significant savings on fuel. Additionally, CNG burns cleaner, resulting in lower emissions and contributing to a reduction in air pollution, making these vehicles more environmentally friendly.

The cleaner combustion process also extends engine life by reducing carbon deposits, leading to lower maintenance costs. CNG vehicles operate more quietly than their petrol or diesel counterparts, offering a smoother and quieter driving experience. Safety is another key benefit, as CNG is stored in high-pressure, sealed cylinders and dissipates quickly in the event of a leak, reducing the risk of fire.

However, one of the key disadvantages of CNG cars is the lack of bootspace as the tank occupies the trunk volume. What if it can be fixed and a new technology emerges? Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) did exactly that as it has hopped on the bi-fuel bandwagon with what has been termed the ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ by offering high fuel efficiency while not sacrificing the boot volume.

Designed to fit compactly within the micro SUV, it optimises space utilisation, preserving cargo space without compromising practicality. Additionally, this technology contributes to lower emissions, making it a more environmentally friendly option. Safety is also a key focus, with advanced features like reinforced tanks and enhanced leak detection systems.

The recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG is powered by a 1.2L Kappa engine that operates on both petrol and CNG, paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. Certified by ARAI, it boasts an impressive fuel efficiency of 27.1 km per kg. The SUV comes equipped with a factory-fitted CNG system, featuring an integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) designed to ensure a smooth transition between petrol and CNG modes.

The factory-fitted CNG system in the Hyundai Exter comes with a 3-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for buyers. The powertrain generates a maximum power output of 69 PS and a peak torque of 95.2 Nm, delivering a balanced performance. The CNG tank has a water equivalent capacity of 60 litres, providing a practical range for everyday driving needs and combined with the spacious interior of the Exter, it is a win-win for every kind of buyer who seeks affordability, VFM nature, high fuel economy and practicality.

The Hyundai Exter CNG variant with dual-cylinder technology is also packed with more features and technologies than its rivals and is more affordable enhancing the purchase case. It comes loaded with an array of features to enhance comfort, safety, and convenience. These include an electric sunroof, LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and tail lamps, automatic climate control, and a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system. For safety, it offers six airbags, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) making it a no-brainer for consumers.