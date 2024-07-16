Hyundai Exter CNG Dual-Cylinder Launched At Rs. 8.50 Lakh

Hyundai Exter CNG is available in a total of three variants and it boasts a claimed fuel economy of 27.1 Km per kg

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the CNG version of the Exter, equipped with dual-cylinder technology. Carrying a starting price of Rs. 8,50,300 (ex-showroom), Hyundai hops on the bi-fuel bandwagon with what has been termed the ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ by offering high fuel efficiency while not sacrificing the boot volume.

The Hyundai Exter CNG derives power from a 1.2L Kappa engine that can run on petrol and CNG and is paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. It is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 27.1 Km per kg as certified by ARAI. The SUV is equipped with a factory-fitted CNG system, featuring an integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) which is said to ensure a seamless driving experience when switching between petrol and CNG modes.

Speaking on the debut of the Exter Hy-CNG Duo, Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Motor India Limited is committed to providing sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. We are excited to launch our entry SUV- EXTER with Dual cylinder CNG technology. With high fuel efficiency, ample boot space, and versatile offerings of the SUV, we are confident that the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo will appeal to customers looking for a reliable and efficient vehicle that helps reduce their carbon footprint and also fulfils their desire for exploration.”

It offers an array of features including an electric sunroof, LED DRLs and tail lamps, automatic climate control, a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, TPMS Highline, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), andHill-Start Assist Control (HAC). The second largest car producer in the country also sells the single-cylinder version of the Exter CNG.

Since its market launch last year, the Hyundai Exter has recorded over 93,000 unit sales and the arrival of the CNG variant is expected to further boost its volumes. Competing directly against the Tata Punch CNG, which debuted the dual-cylinder tech in the segment, the SX MT costs Rs. 9,23,300 while the Exter Knight SX is priced at Rs. 9,38,200 (ex-showroom).

The company-fitted CNG system comes with 3 years warranty and the powertrain produces 69 PS maximum power and 95.2 Nm of peak torque. The CNG tank has a water equivalent capacity of 60 litres.