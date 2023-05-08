Hyundai Exter Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai has commenced bookings for the Exter micro SUV in India ahead of its global debut soon; based on the same platform as Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the commencement of official pre-orders for the Exter in the domestic market. It can be pre-booked at any authorised dealerships present across the country or online for an initial token of Rs. 11,000. The Hyundai Exter will be slotted below the Venue compact SUV in the brand’s lineup and will sit above the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

The five-seater will compete against Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and entry- to mid-level variants of the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite in India. The global debut of the Hyundai Exter is expected to happen soon and it will reach showrooms in the coming weeks. The Exter will cater to India as well as many international markets and its exterior was revealed recently.

The Exter will be underpinned by the same architecture as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. It will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine, linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. The powertrain can also be found in the i10, i20, Aura, and Venue and it develops around 84 PS maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

The entry-level SUV will likely be made available in an expansive range. Thus, the same 1.2L petrol engine will be utilised with a factory-fitted CNG option and it will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission only. The interior is also expected to have plenty in common with the Grand i10 Nios.

Speaking on the commencement of bookings, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for our latest new SUV – Hyundai EXTER. With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMI’s position as a full range SUV manufacturer. Considering the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen Z customers, Hyundai EXTER will provide unique and exciting experiences for new age customers. Packed with breakthrough technology and advanced features, Hyundai EXTER is going to disrupt the segment while catering to versatile needs of our customers.”

The features list will comprise a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, a semi-digital instrument cluster, multiple airbags in the top-end variants, and so on. The exterior takes inspiration from the Casper but it differentiates itself in a big way.

The sub-four-metre SUV boasts an upright front fascia with a black finished grille section, split headlamp cluster, H-shaped LED signature, dual-tone wheels, tall pillars, faux skid plate, etc.

The Exterior will be sold in a total of five variants namely EX, S, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Connect. A total of 6 single-tone and 3 dual-tone paint schemes will be offered including two new and exclusive colours – Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki. They can also be had with two-tone options.