Hyundai EV For India Is An SUV; To Rival Tata Nexon EV – Report

While not many manufacturers have entered the mass-market EV space in India so far, the space is expected to expand in the coming years with a lot of products already in the pipeline. Hyundai was the first carmaker to launch an electric SUV in India, and now, the Korean carmaker is working on introducing a more affordable one.

The Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in the country, thanks to its affordable price tag, adequate drive range, decent equipment list and so on. The sub-4m electric SUV segment seems tempting given the Nexon EV’s ever-growing popularity, and Hyundai is expected to enter the space with its very own offering by 2024. The electric car will be built specifically for the Indian market, and it will likely not be based on the carmaker’s new E-GMP electric platform. Instead, we expect it to make use of the same architecture as some other internal combustion engine model. In all likelihood, the new electric offering will be an SUV.

While Hyundai is the second biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer in the Indian market, it will be interesting to see if the carmaker’s upcoming EV would disrupt Tata Nexon EV’s sales. In the month of August 2021 alone, Tata managed to sell 1,022 units of the Nexon EV, which makes it the first time an electric car in the personal mobility space has clocked a 4-digit sales figure in a month. That said, we expect the upcoming Hyundai electric SUV to be packed up to the brim with features like digital displays, connected-car tech and also loaded with safety tech. The car could have a range of around 300 km, which is decent enough for city driving. For reference, the Tata Nexon EV has an ARAI-certified range of 312 km on a single full charge.

As of now, Tata retails the Nexon EV at a base price of Rs 13.99 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 16.85 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Hyundai will likely price its upcoming EV similarly in order to make its case.