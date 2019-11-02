Hyundai Elite i20 Clocks Highest Ever Monthly Sales In India – Details

Along with Hyundai Elite i20, recently launched Venue and Grand i10 Nios helped the company to registers highest-ever cumulative sales of 2019 in India

After a prolonged spell of plummeting sales for more than 11 months, a few of the major automakers in the country have shown slight growth. In October 2019 Korean manufacturer Hyundai registered highest cumulative sales of 2019 with 63,610 units which include 50,000+ domestic sales and 13,000+ units export. The best-selling car for the brand was the Elite i20 which recorded its highest sales with over 14,700 units last month.

The Elite i20 is one of the best performing premium hatchbacks in India that competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. Post its facelift, the Elite i20 shipped with the same petrol and diesel engine from the outgoing version.

The petrol model is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa engine producing 83bhp and 113Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel model is powered by the 1.4-litre CRDI mill churning out 89bhp and 219Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

On the inside, the Elite i20 ships with some of the best features in the segment. It gets a redesigned dashboard that’s a major improvement from the previous version. Notable features in the car include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, all-four power windows and electrically adjustable wing mirrors.

It gets a three-spoke steering wheel and integrated audio and Bluetooth controls. Also present are height-adjustable driver’s seat, 2-DIN touchscreen audio system, cooled glovebox, cruise control, reverse parking assist, gear shift indicator and electro-chromatic rearview mirror. The top-rung Asta variant features automatic headlights, rear wash and wipers, clutch lock and a second power outlet.

The 285-litre boot capacity is the second largest in the segment after the Polo which gets 294 litres. In terms of safety, the car gets front airbags, rear parking sensors, central locking, ABS and EBD as standard across the range while the top-spec i20 offers six airbags as well.