Hyundai Elite i20 BS6 Specifications Out; No Diesel Engine For Now

Hyundai Elite i20 BS6 is offered only in Magna+, Sportz+ and Asta (O) variants and it does not feature the diesel engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced the commencement of the bookings of the BSVI compliant Elite i20 earlier last month. It is currently priced between Rs. 6.49 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 8.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The more stringent emission standards have also resulted in revisions to the variants as the entry-level Era, Sportz+ and Asta (O) with petrol/CVT combo are dropped.

Compared to the BSIV Hyundai Elite i20, the updated B2-segment hatchback is nearly Rs. 90,000 costlier. Moreover, there is no diesel engine part of the BSVI lineup as well. The BSVI Elite i20 is sold in Magna+, Sportz+ and Asta (O) variants only and the range-topping model comes with features such as a 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps with cornering function.

All variants except the Magna+ feature a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity while other notable equipment include a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic air conditioning system, AC vents at the rear, Bluetooth, voice recognition and so on.

As for the powertrain, it uses a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard as the CVT is no longer available. The Elite i20 continues to be offered with beige and black interiors, single-tone and dual-tone colour options.

The Elite i20 has been on sale since August 2014 with significant success and it is getting a brand new generation by the middle of this year. The Euro-spec third-gen i20 had already been revealed and it boasts a range of design and interior updates that are evolutionary.

India is expected to get a new 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI petrol engine that debuted in the Grand i10 Nios Turbo. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 100 PS at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 rpm and 4,000 rpm. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission in the compact hatchback.