2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 15.89 Lakh

2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift gets a thoroughly revised exterior and is the first Blue Link connected executive sedan in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today launched the facelifted version of the Elantra in the domestic market. Unlike the facelifts you would regularly see, this is not a mid-cycle update to extend the lifespan of a sedan but a more comprehensive one to make a lasting impact in the segment.

The D-segment executive sedans have seen a drastic drop in popularity in recent years but the arrival of the tenth generation Honda Civic in March 2019 did spur things up in its initial stages. The updated Elantra will also rival Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla Altis with a thoroughly revised exterior.

The front fascia of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra has become sharper and dynamic with the presence of sportier cascading grille, slimmer headlamps, new bumper with fog lamps in a triangular pattern, wider air intake, brand new set of wheels, sleeker horizontal LED tail lamps in wraparound fashion, new rear bumper among other changes.

The existing overall silhouette remains untouched though and we would not blame for that. Claimed to be the country’s ‘first fully connected’ sedan, it features Blue Link connectivity that debuted in the Venue compact SUV enabling a number of connective technologies not found in its competitors.

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Hyundai Elantra S Rs. 15.89 Lakh Hyundai Elantra SX Rs. 18.49 Lakh Hyundai Elantra SX (AT) Rs. 19.49 Lakh Hyundai Elantra SX Optional (AT) Rs. 20.39 Lakh

It does up the ante in the segment as about 34 features will be offered, including 10 exclusively created for India. AI-based voice recognition with Indian English support and natural language understanding, Auto Crash Notification (ACN), Panic Notification and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and SOS/Emergency Assistance.

Others include Road Side Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Stolen Vehicle Notification and Stolen Vehicle Immobilization are accompanied by advanced remote functions like Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn Honk & Light and Remote Vehicle Status.

The Vehicle Relationship Management (VRM) system and Location-Based Services (LBS) are highlighting additions. The interior did not get a major refresh as the exterior but the new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity has updated processor alongside dual-zone climate control system among other subtle updates.

Some of the main equipment onboard are Infinity sound system, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, TPMS, wireless charging, cooled front seats, leather seat upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, hands-free tailgate opening, electric sunroof, cruise control, six airbags, ABS with EBD, VSC and HSA.

The current 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 152 horsepower and 192 Nm of peak torque has been updated to meet BSVI compliance and it is offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The existence of a diesel engine even into the near future remains uncertain as it has been shown the exit doors. Offered in S, SX and SX(O) variants, the prices start from Rs. 15.89 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).