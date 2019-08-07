2020 Hyundai Grand I10 NIOS Revealed Ahead Of 20th August Launch, Pics & Video Out

Ahead of August 20th India launch, Hyundai today revealed the front and Interior design layout of the Grand i10 NIOS, can be booked by paying just Rs. 11,000

The Hyundai Grand i10, even though competes against the popular Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback, is among the most sold Hyundai cars ever, carving a niche for itself. However it has been long since Hyundai updated the Grand i10 and after Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new third-gen Swift in India, Hyundai Grand i10 has lost a lot of customer base.

To revive the same, Hyundai will launch the new Grand i10 on 20th August 2019 and today, the company has dropped a couple of pics revealing the complete front and interior design. As per the official pics, the new Grand i10 will get fresh styling on its exterior and interior. Badged as Grand i10 NIOS, ‘NIOS’ means ‘More’. It will be sold along with the regular Grand i10 model and likely to get better-tuned engines and gearbox options.

Here’s all you need to know about the all-new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

1.Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Design

When it was launched first in India, the Hyundai Grand i10 proved to be one of the best-looking hatchbacks, thanks to its fluidic design and Hyundai continues the fluidic design language, albeit a new one for the new Grand i10 NIOS.

It can be seen that the new Grand i10 will take its design cues from the new age Hyundai vehicles with sporty design elements like a large cascade grille with integrated DRLs at the front, new headlamps, aggressively designed bumper with small fog lamps inserted in them.

The overall silhouette remains the same with the car looking bigger and sharper. The alloy wheel design will be new too. The rear window line has been raised with bigger windows to add roominess to the rear seats.

2. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Interior

Like the exterior, the cabin of the Grand i10 was among the best in the segment and the new Grand i10 NIOS continues the history. The cabin is inspired by the Venue getting a new dashboard design, new touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected technology, added safety features and better material likely used inside the cabin.

The large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system will have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apart from the BlueLink technology, a connected system first launched with the Venue Compact SUV. Space will be increased inside the cabin too thanks to the overall increase in the size of the car. As for the safety features, the new Grand i10 will get standard safety kit like dual airbags and ABS with EBD.

Commenting on the unveiling of 3rd Generation GRAND i10 NIOS, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO– Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Hyundai Motor India has created benchmarks in Indian automobile industry by introducing Cutting-edge technologies and Best-in-segment world-class products for past 21 years. We are glad to present the All New 3rd Generation GRAND i10 NIOS, that blends the intrinsic and intuitive beauty of the car with unique design sense constantly changing and fulfilling our customers’ expectations.

With the New GRAND i10 NIOS, we have created a new paradigm ensuring to maximise our customers’ emotional values in the perfect harmony with the four elements of Hyundai Design Identity: ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, such as Proportion, Architecture, Styling and Technology. GRAND i10 NIOS is the 3rd Generation of the legendary brand ‘i10’ and will co-exist with GRAND i10 which will further expand Hyundai portfolio and cater to a much wider segment of customers from Urban, Semi-urban and rural markets.”

3. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Engine

Powering the new Grand i10 will likely be a BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre Kappa engine in the same state of tune as the outgoing model, producing 83 hp output. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the torque converter automatic gearbox will be replaced with a more affordable AMT automatic unit.

The AMT unit will be the same as seen on the new Santro. Hyundai will also launch the BS-VI version of the U2, 1.2-litre diesel unit that will only get a manual gearbox. The new Grand i10 NIOS likely to become the first BS-VI car from the South Korean manufacturer in the Indian market.

4. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Expected Pricing

The new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS price is expected to be hiked after the introduction of BS-VI technology and will be more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Expect a premium of at least Rs 25,000 over the standard Grand i10 model.

5. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Competition and Launch

The current-gen Hyundai Grand i10 will not be discontinued and will be sold inline with Maruti Suzuki’s strategy to continue selling older gen models. The Grand i10 NIOS will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Swift and will be launched on 20th August 2019.