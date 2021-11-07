Hyundai Diwali Discounts Nov 2021 – Santro, i10 Nios, Aura, Kona

Hyundai India is offering deals and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh on its vehicles this Diwali season

While Diwali festivities have (mostly) concluded across the country, Diwali festive benefits are still on the roll, especially in the automobile market. Carmakers in India are offering some lucrative deals this month, and Hyundai is one of them. Here, we have listed all the discounts available on Hyundai cars in November 2021.

Hyundai Santro has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer on the base ‘Era’ trim, and of Rs. 25,000 on all other trims. However, the cash discounts are only available on petrol variants, not on CNG ones. All variants of the Santro get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On the Grand i10 Nios, a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 is available, but only on the 1.0L petrol variants. On the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 20,000, while on the CNG variants, it’s worth nil. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are being offered on all variants of it.

As for the Aura, it also has no cash discount on offer on the CNG variants. The 1.0L petrol variants of the sedan get a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, while the same is worth Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants. All variants of the Aura have a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on offer.

Hyundai i20 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, but only on the 1.0L petrol iMT variants. On the petrol iMT and diesel MT variants of the hatchback, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are being offered.

Hyundai Diwali discounts – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (other variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (other variants) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (other variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (1.0L petrol iMT) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (1.5L diesel MT) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (other variants) 0 0 Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 1.5 lakh 0

Hyundai Kona EV, the brand’s sole electric car in the Indian market, has a massive cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh on offer. As for all other Hyundai cars – i20 N Line, Venue, Creta, Verna, Elantra, and Tucson – there are no official deals available this month.