Hyundai Discounts September 2023 – i10, i20, Alcazar, Kona EV, Verna

Hyundai is offering discount offers of up to Rs. 2 lakh on select models. These include cash discounts, exchange bonus as well as corporate discounts

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), one of the top car manufacturers in the country has a slew of high-selling models in its portfolio. Most of the vehicles in the brand’s portfolio like the Creta and Venue command a very high waiting period. So, discount offers on such models are close to impossible. However, some of its decent-selling models are available with good discount offers of up to Rs. 50,000, while the schemes for the EV range extend up to Rs. 2 lakh. Let’s have a look at the discount schemes on Hyundai cars in September 2023.

Discount Offers on Hyundai Cars in May 2023: Details

To begin with, the entry-level hatchback from Hyundai, the Grand i10 Nios is available with attractive discount schemes of up to Rs. 43,000, depending upon the variants. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 (Manual Trims including CNG), an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 along with a Rs. 3,000 corporate discount.

The AMT transmission option of the Grand i10 Nios only gets a Rs. 13,000 discount. Its sedan sibling Aura is being offered with a discount of Rs. 33,000 for the CNG-powered trims, while there’s an offer of Rs. 23,000 for all the other variants.

Hyundai Models Discount Offer Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 43,000 Aura Up to Rs. 33,000 i20 Up to Rs. 40,000 i20 N-Line Rs. 50,000 Verna Rs. 25,000 Alcazar Rs. 20,000 Kona EV Rs. 2,00,000

In addition to these, you can save a good amount on buying the i20 and i20 N-Line. The DCT variants of the i20 are available with the highest discount of up to Rs. 40,000. On the other hand, the Sportz MT trim gets up to Rs. 35,000 off, while all the remaining variants get a constant offer of up to Rs. 20,000.

The i20 N-Line is available with a straight-up cash discount of Rs. 50,000. If the latest new-gen Verna and Alcazar are on your cards, you can avail an exchange offer of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively on buying these models.

Apart from these regular ICE models, Hyundai is also offering the highest cash discount of Rs. 2 lakh on its all-electric SUV Kona. The discount offers may vary depending upon a number of factors. We advise our readers to visit their nearest dealership for the further offer details. Along with these discount offers, customers can also negotiate on other parameters like insurance, accessories etc.