Hyundai Discounts September 2021 – Santro, i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Kona EV

Check out all the offers available on Hyundai cars in the Indian market this month, which are worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh

The Diwali festive season is fast approaching, and carmakers in India are offering some attractive discounts to lure customers. Hyundai is also one of them; the South Korean carmaker is offering some interesting deals on its vehicles in India this month, which we’ve detailed below.

Hyundai Santro has no cash discount on offer on the CNG variants. On the petrol side of things, the Era trim has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, and the same is worth Rs. 25,000 on all other trims. All variants of the Santro get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and select buyers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the cash discount is worth Rs. 35,000 on the turbo-petrol version, Rs. 20,000 on the NA petrol and turbo-diesel versions, and nil on the CNG version. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on the Nios, regardless of the chosen variant.

On the Aura sedan, a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 is available on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, and of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants. On the CNG variants, there is no cash discount on offer. All variants of the Aura are available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On Hyundai i20, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available, but only on the petrol iMT and diesel MT variants. Additionally, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is also being offered on the iMT version. These offers are not valid on the i20 N Line.

Hyundai discounts – September 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (other variants) Rs. 25,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L turbo) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (other variants) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L turbo) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (other variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (petrol iMT, diesel MT) Rs. 25,000 (iMT) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Kona EV (MY2020) Rs. 1.5 lakh 0

On the Kona EV, Hyundai’s only electric car on sale in India, a cash discount is available on the leftover MY2020 models. As for the rest of Hyundai vehicles – Venue, Creta, Verna, Elantra, Alcazar, and Tucson – there are no official discounts available this month.