This month (October 2021), deals and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh are available on Hyundai cars

Hyundai India is offering some brilliant discounts on a few of its vehicles this month. The manufacturer’s sales performance was rather slow last month, and these discounts are expected to boost sales. If you’re planning to buy a new car but aren’t willing to wait till Diwali, then take a look at these discounts below!

The most affordable vehicle in Hyundai’s lineup, the Santro, gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The base ‘Era’ trim of the Santro has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, while the same on the CNG variants is worth nil. All other variants have a cash discount of Rs. 25,000.

On the Grand i10 Nios, no cash discount is available on the CNG variants. The cash discount on 1.0L turbo-petrol variants is Rs. 35,000, and on all other variants, it is Rs. 10,000. All variants of this hatchback get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Hyundai Aura has a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on the turbo-petrol variants, and of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants. The CNG variants do not get a cash discount. Regardless of the variant chosen, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available.

As for the i20, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available, but only on the iMT variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on the vehicle, but only on the iMT and diesel variants.

Hyundai discounts – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (other variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L petrol/1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (1.2L petrol/1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (1.0L petrol iMT) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (1.5L diesel) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (other variants) 0 0 Hyundai Kona Rs. 1.50 lakh 0

On the Kona, a massive cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh is being offered! The rest of the vehicles in Hyundai’s range – i20 N Line, Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Alcazar, and Tucson – do not have any official discounts on offer this month.