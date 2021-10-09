This month (October 2021), deals and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh are available on Hyundai cars
Hyundai India is offering some brilliant discounts on a few of its vehicles this month. The manufacturer’s sales performance was rather slow last month, and these discounts are expected to boost sales. If you’re planning to buy a new car but aren’t willing to wait till Diwali, then take a look at these discounts below!
The most affordable vehicle in Hyundai’s lineup, the Santro, gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The base ‘Era’ trim of the Santro has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, while the same on the CNG variants is worth nil. All other variants have a cash discount of Rs. 25,000.
On the Grand i10 Nios, no cash discount is available on the CNG variants. The cash discount on 1.0L turbo-petrol variants is Rs. 35,000, and on all other variants, it is Rs. 10,000. All variants of this hatchback get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.
Hyundai Aura has a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on the turbo-petrol variants, and of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants. The CNG variants do not get a cash discount. Regardless of the variant chosen, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available.
As for the i20, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available, but only on the iMT variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on the vehicle, but only on the iMT and diesel variants.
|Hyundai discounts – October 2021
|Model
|Cash discount
|Exchange bonus + Corporate discount
|Hyundai Santro (Era trim)
|Rs. 10,000
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai Santro (CNG)
|0
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai Santro (other variants)
|Rs. 25,000
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG)
|0
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L petrol/1.2L diesel)
|Rs. 10,000
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L petrol)
|Rs. 35,000
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai Aura (CNG)
|0
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai Aura (1.2L petrol/1.2L diesel)
|Rs. 10,000
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai Aura (1.0L petrol)
|Rs. 35,000
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai i20 (1.0L petrol iMT)
|Rs. 25,000
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai i20 (1.5L diesel)
|0
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Hyundai i20 (other variants)
|0
|0
|Hyundai Kona
|Rs. 1.50 lakh
|0
On the Kona, a massive cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh is being offered! The rest of the vehicles in Hyundai’s range – i20 N Line, Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Alcazar, and Tucson – do not have any official discounts on offer this month.