Hyundai Discounts November 2023 – i10 Nios, i20, Verna, Alcazar, Kona

Hyundai is offering festive season discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh on its select models; The latest New-Gen Verna also gets up to Rs. 45,000 off; Kona EV gets the highest offer

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced its own share of discount offers ahead of the festive season. While there are no offers for some of its selling models like Creta, Venue and Exter, all the other models are covered under this discount scheme. The offers are in the range of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 for the ICE cars, going as high as Rs. 2 lakh for the brand’s EV range. Let’s have a look at the discount schemes on Hyundai cars in November 2023.

Discount Offers on Hyundai Cars in November 2023: Details

To begin with, the entry-level hatchback from Hyundai, the Grand i10 Nios is available with attractive discount schemes of up to Rs. 43,000, depending upon the variants. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 (CNG only), an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 along with a Rs. 3,000 corporate discount.

The AMT transmission option of the Grand i10 Nios gets a Rs. 23,000 discount and all the other MT trims are available with an offer of Rs. 33,000. Its sedan sibling Aura is being offered with a discount of Rs. 33,000 for the CNG-powered trims, while there’s an offer of Rs. 23,000 for all the other variants.

Hyundai Models Discount Offer Grand i10 Nios Upto Rs. 43,000 Aura Upto Rs. 33,000 i20 (Old Pre-Facelift Model) Upto Rs. 40,000 i20 N-Line (Old Pre-Facelift Model) Rs. 50,000 i20 (New Facelift Model) Up to Rs. 10,000 Verna Upto Rs. 45,000 Alcazar Upto Rs. 35,000 Kona EV Rs. 2 lakh

In addition to these, you can save a good amount on buying the i20 and i20 N-Line. The DCT variants of the old pre-facelift i20 are available with the highest discount of up to Rs. 40,000. On the other hand, the Sportz MT trim gets up to Rs. 35,000 off, while all the remaining variants get a constant offer of up to Rs. 20,000.

The pre-facelift i20 N-Line is available with a straight-up cash discount of Rs. 50,000. On the other hand, the latest i20 facelift gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 across the range. If the latest new-gen Verna is on your cards, you can avail a discount of up to Rs. 45,000, which includes a Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus.

On buying the Alcazar 7-seater SUV, you can get up to Rs. 35,000 off on petrol variants while the diesel line-up gets only Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. Apart from these regular ICE models, Hyundai is also offering the highest cash discount of Rs. 2 lakh on its all-electric SUV Kona EV.

The discount offers may vary depending upon a number of factors. We advise our readers to visit their nearest dealership for the further offer details. Along with these discount offers, customers can also negotiate on other parameters like insurance, accessories etc.