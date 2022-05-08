Hyundai Discounts [May 2022] – Santro, i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Venue

This month, i.e., in May 2022, Hyundai is offering discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of 48,000 on its passenger car in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is offering some extremely alluring deals and discounts on a few of its vehicles this month. If you have a new Hyundai car on your shopping list, then be sure to check out the discounts available on them in May 2022, which have all been listed below.

Hyundai Santro has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer on the ‘Era’ trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on all other trims. The CNG variants of the hatchback don’t have any cash discount though. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available on all variants of Santro.

As for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are being offered on it. Cash discounts are also available here, worth Rs. 35,000 on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants, and nil on the CNG variants.

Hyundai Aura has the same deals on offer as Grand i10 Nios. A cash discount of Rs. 35,000 is available on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, and of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants. The little sedan also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, available on all variants.

All other Hyundai cars, namely Venue, i20, i20 N Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, and Kona EV, have no official discounts and deals on offer right now. It should be noted that the manufacturer is planning to update its portfolio in the Indian car market soon.

Hyundai Discounts – May 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Santro (CNG variants) – Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Santro (all other variants) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG) – Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L petrol, 1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) – Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Aura (1.2L petrol, 1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000

Hyundai Venue facelift, next-gen Tucson, and Kona EV facelift are expected to launch in India this year, and it will likely be followed by the facelifted Creta facelift and next-gen Verna next year.