Hyundai Discounts May 2021 – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Kona EV

This month, benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1.50 lakh are being offered by Hyundai on a few of its vehicles in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor India, the second-largest carmaker in India (by sales volume), is offering some attractive deals and discounts on a few of its vehicles this month. If you had plans to buy a new car soon, then keep reading ahead! All the offers available on Hyundai cars in India in May 2021 have been discussed below.

Hyundai Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Era trim, while the same on other trims is worth Rs. 20,000. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on the entry-level hatchback. As for the Grand i10 Nios, the value of cash discount is different on different variants.

The 1.0L turbo-petrol variants of the i10 Nios have a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on offer, while there is no discount on the CNG variants. On the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel models, the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000 on the manual variants and Rs. 10,000 on the AMT ones. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also on offer, regardless of the trim or variant.

Hyundai Aura has the same deals on offer as the Grand i10 Nios. There is no cash discount on the CNG models, although the same on the 1.0L turbo-petrol models is worth Rs. 35,000. The 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel models have a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on manual variants and Rs. 10,000 on AMT variants.

Hyundai i20 doesn’t have any cash discounts on offer. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on the 1.0L turbo-petrol iMT and 1.5L diesel MT variants. Also, the iMT models get a shield warrant of 5 years/60,000 km, worth Rs. 12,999, for free.

Hyundai Discounts – May 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Hyundai Santro Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (1.0L petrol iMT & 1.5L diesel MT) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Venue 0 0 Hyundai Verna 0 0 Hyundai Creta 0 0 Hyundai Elantra 0 0 Hyundai Tucson 0 0 Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 1,50,000 0 Hyundai Xcent Prime Rs. 50,000 0

Hyundai Kona EV has a cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh available on it, but there are no other deals available on it. As for the Xcent Prime (commercial vehicle), a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 is being offered on it. On all other Hyundai models, there are no official deals available this month.