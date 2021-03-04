Hyundai Discounts March 2021 – Santro, i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Creta, Venue

In March 2021, Hyundai is offering some brilliant discounts on a few of its cars in the Indian market, which we’ve detailed below

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the second-largest carmaker in India by sales volume, has announced some extremely attractive discounts and offers on a few of its vehicles in March 2021. If you had a new Hyundai car on your wishlist, and are curious about the best deals available, then keep reading ahead!

Hyundai’s entry-level model, Santro, is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the ‘Era’ trim, while the same on other trims is worth Rs. 20,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on the Santro, regardless of the trim level.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol and CNG models, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The cash discount on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variant is higher, at Rs. 30,000, although the exchange bonus and corporate discount are the same, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively.

On Hyundai Aura, buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variant. On the 1.2L petrol and diesel models, the same is worth Rs. 10,000, and there is no cash discount on the CNG variant. Regardless of the powertrain, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is being offered on the Aura, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On all other Hyundai models – i20, Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson, and Kona EV – no official discounts are being offered. However, there might be a few dealer-level offers available, so be sure to check in with your local Hyundai showroom.

Hyundai Discounts – March 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (other trims) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2 petrol & CNG) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0 turbo-petrol) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (1.2 petrol & diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) – Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0 turbo-petrol) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 – – Hyundai Venue – – Hyundai Verna – – Hyundai Creta – – Hyundai Elantra – – Hyundai Tucson – – Hyundai Kona EV – –

Hyundai is planning to introduce a three-row version of the Creta in the Indian market soon. This upcoming SUV, named ‘Alcazar’, is slated to debut in the coming weeks, and its launch is expected to happen around mid-2022.