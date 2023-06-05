Hyundai Discounts June 2023 – i10, i20, Aura, Alcazar, Kona EV

Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs. 38,000 in the month of June 2023 for select variants of the Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is offering decent discount deals for some of its passenger cars available in the domestic market. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios’ Magna MT, Era and CNG variants can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate discounts stand at Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 3,000 respectively.

Thus, the overall benefits stand at up to Rs. 33,000. The Sportz Executive manual variant comes with the highest benefits out of them all as it gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 38,000 in the month of June 2023.

The Sportz and Asta variants can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – up to Rs. 33,000 totally. The AMT variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which received a facelift a few months ago, can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and corp discount of Rs. 3,000.

Hyundai Cars Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corp Discount 1. Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 2. Aura Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 3. i20 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 4. Alcazar – Rs. 20,000 5. Kona Electric Rs. 50,000

The Hyundai Aura compact sedan gets up to Rs. 33,000 total discounts courtesy of Rs. 20,000 in cash discount, Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 in corporate discount for the CNG version. The remaining variants can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

The total discounts stand at up to Rs. 23,000. The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 for the Sportz and Magna variants – taking the total up to Rs. 20,000. The Hyundai Alcazar comes only with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 while the Kona Electric can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000.

The top-selling models like Venue compact SUV and Creta midsize SUV do not get any discount schemes this month. Early next month, Hyundai will introduce the Exter micro SUV in India.