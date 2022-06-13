Hyundai Discounts [June 2022] – Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Venue, Creta

This month (June 2022), Hyundai is offering discounts and benefits worth up to Rs. 48,000 on a few of its passenger cars in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor Company has announced some alluring discounts and offers on a few of its passenger cars in the Indian market. If you wish to purchase a new car this month and are looking for great deals, then be sure to check out the ones listed below.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, but only on the 1.0L petrol variants. On the 1.2L petrol variants, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, while on the CNG variants, it’s worth nil. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available as well on the hatchback.

As for Hyundai Aura, the offers are the same as above. It gets a cash discount, worth Rs. 35,000 on the 1.0L petrol variants, Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol, and nil on the CNG variants. The sedan gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 as well.

Hyundai Santro was recently discontinued in the Indian market, and the remaining stock at dealerships will be available with attractive deals and discounts right now. That said, most models have already been sold out. Be sure to reach out to your local Hyundai dealers to check for leftover models.

There are no official deals and offers available this month on other Hyundai models, namely i20, i20 N Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, and Kona Electric. Interestingly, Hyundai Venue facelift is set to launch in India on June 16, and once that happens, the leftover stock of the current version will get some attractive dealer-level discounts.

Hyundai Discounts – June 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Hyundai Santro Officially discontinued, massive discounts on leftover stock Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L turbo-petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L petrol) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L turbo-petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Aura (1.2L petrol) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000

Hyundai is also planning to launch Venue N Line and Kona Electric facelift in India soon. Also, the manufacturer has confirmed that the new-generation Tucson and Ioniq 5 will go on sale in India in the second half of this year.