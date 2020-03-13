Hyundai Discounts In March 2020 – i10, i20, Venue, Elantra, Tucson

Hyundai is offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh on BSIV models while the BSVI models also come with attractive offers

Hyundai’s India division is retailing its domestic vehicles with a wide range of discounts as the BSVI deadline is fast approaching. The BSIV version of the Santro comes with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. Its BSVI version also gets Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

The BSIV Grand i10 can be had with Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The BSVI version is retailed with up to Rs. 45,000 discounts as well while the diesel version of Grand i10 Nios in its BSIV avatar gains Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discounts.

The BSVI 1.2-litre diesel engine in the Nios can be bought with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The BSIV-spec Xcent compact sedan is available with a massive cash discount of Rs. 90,000 and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount.

Hyundai Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Santro (BS4) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Santro (BS6) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 (BS4) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 (BS6) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Nios Diesel (BS4) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Nios Diesel (BS6) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Xcent (BS4) Rs. 90,000 Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Discount) Elite i20 (Era & Magna+) (BS4) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elite i20 (Sportz+ & Above) (BS4) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elite I20 (BS6) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Verna (BS4) Rs. 50,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Creta (P & D) 1.6 Variants Only (BS4) Rs. 75,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Elantra (BS4) Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000 + Rs. 50,000 Elantra (BS6) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 20,000 Tucson (BS4) Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000 + Rs. 50,000 Tucson (BS6) NIL Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 25,000

The BSIV Era and Magna+ variants of the Elite i20 are sold with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discounts. On the other hand, the Sportz+ and above trims gain Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discounts.

The latest BSVI Elite i20 can be purchased with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount. The new-gen Elite i20 will likely be arriving by the middle of this year while the facelifted Verna is scheduled to go on sale on March 26. The C-segment sedan comes with Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discounts.

The BSIV 1.6-litre variants of the Creta are offered with up to Rs. 1.15 lakh discounts. The Elantra BSIV gets a massive discount deal of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh and the BSVI version can also be had with up to Rs. 1 lakh discounts. The BSIV Tucson comes with up to Rs. 2.50 lakh discounts as the BSIV Elantra as well. The BSVI facelifted Tucson is sold with Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 25,000 corporate discounts this month.