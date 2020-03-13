Hyundai Discounts In March 2020 – i10, i20, Venue, Elantra, Tucson

Hyundai is offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh on BSIV models while the BSVI models also come with attractive offers
Hyundai’s India division is retailing its domestic vehicles with a wide range of discounts as the BSVI deadline is fast approaching. The BSIV version of the Santro comes with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. Its BSVI version also gets Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.
The BSIV Grand i10 can be had with Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The BSVI version is retailed with up to Rs. 45,000 discounts as well while the diesel version of Grand i10 Nios in its BSIV avatar gains Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discounts.
The BSVI 1.2-litre diesel engine in the Nios can be bought with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The BSIV-spec Xcent compact sedan is available with a massive cash discount of Rs. 90,000 and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount.
|Hyundai Model
|Cash Discount
|Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount
|Santro (BS4)
|Rs. 30,000
|Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Santro (BS6)
|Rs. 20,000
|Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Grand i10 (BS4)
|Rs. 40,000
|Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Grand i10 (BS6)
|Rs. 25,000
|Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Grand i10 Nios Diesel (BS4)
|Rs. 40,000
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Grand i10 Nios Diesel (BS6)
|Rs. 10,000
|Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Xcent (BS4)
|Rs. 90,000
|Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Discount)
|Elite i20 (Era & Magna+) (BS4)
|Rs. 20,000
|Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Elite i20 (Sportz+ & Above) (BS4)
|Rs. 40,000
|Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Elite I20 (BS6)
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000
|Verna (BS4)
|Rs. 50,000
|Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000
|Creta (P & D) 1.6 Variants Only (BS4)
|Rs. 75,000
|Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000
|Elantra (BS4)
|Rs. 1,25,000
|Rs. 75,000 + Rs. 50,000
|Elantra (BS6)
|Rs. 40,000
|Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 20,000
|Tucson (BS4)
|Rs. 1,25,000
|Rs. 75,000 + Rs. 50,000
|Tucson (BS6)
|NIL
|Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 25,000
The BSIV Era and Magna+ variants of the Elite i20 are sold with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discounts. On the other hand, the Sportz+ and above trims gain Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discounts.
The latest BSVI Elite i20 can be purchased with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount. The new-gen Elite i20 will likely be arriving by the middle of this year while the facelifted Verna is scheduled to go on sale on March 26. The C-segment sedan comes with Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discounts.
The BSIV 1.6-litre variants of the Creta are offered with up to Rs. 1.15 lakh discounts. The Elantra BSIV gets a massive discount deal of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh and the BSVI version can also be had with up to Rs. 1 lakh discounts. The BSIV Tucson comes with up to Rs. 2.50 lakh discounts as the BSIV Elantra as well. The BSVI facelifted Tucson is sold with Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 25,000 corporate discounts this month.