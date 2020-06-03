Hyundai Discounts In June 2020 – i10, i20, Venue, Elantra, Santro

Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in the month of June 2020 as i10, i20, Elantra, Tucson and Santro are sold with good benefits

Hyundai Motor has announced that it sold a total of 2,17,510 units in May 2020 globally, a 39.3 per cent decrease from the year earlier, as it was affected by slowing economic activities around the world just as every other carmaker. In India, the South Korean auto major posted 12,583 units cumulatively and it includes 5,700 exported cars and 6,883 domestic units.

The company has also said officially that the bookings of the recently launched second-generation have crossed 24,000 units and up to 15,000 new reservations for its cars have been made via Hyundai Click to Buy online platform. The brand is offering attractive discount schemes and financial options to lure in new customers as it looks to make matters easy amidst resource crisis for buyers.

A range of discount deals is being provided this month for Santro, regular Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Elantra and Tucson. The Era variant of the Santro hatchback gets benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 in June 2020 – cash discount of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Hyundai Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Santro Era Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Santro Other Variants Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Nios Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elite i20 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elantra Rs. 40,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 20,000 Tucson – Rs. 25,000 (Corp) Creta – No Discount Venue – No Discount Verna – No Discount

Other grades come with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 taking the total up to Rs. 40,000. The regular Hyundai Grand i10 is also being sold with a decent level of discounts and it gets the maximum cash benefits along with the Elantra of Rs. 40,000.

Hyundai has received good response for the Grand i10 Nios launched last year with several updates. It can be had with cash discount of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, taking the total up to Rs. 25,000. The Elite i20 comes with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corp discount.

The third-generation Elite i20 will go on sale later this year. The Elantra is offered with up to Rs. 1 lakh benefits – Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 40,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 20,000 corporate discount. The Tucson, on the other hand, can only be had with Corporate discount/POI benefit of Rs. 25,000.

For medical professionals including doctors, registered nurses and pharmaceutical companies, an additional benefit of Rs. 3,000 is provided. Cars like Aura, Creta, Venue, Kona EV and Verna do not get any sort of discounts in the month of June 2020.