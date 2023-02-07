Hyundai Discounts Feb 2023 – i10, i20, Creta, Aura, Alcazar, Venue

Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh for the Kona electric SUV in the month of Feb 2023 in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is selling its domestic portfolio with attractive discounts in the second month of the new calendar year. The i20 premium hatchback comes with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 – taking the total to Rs. 20,000. The recently launched Grand i10 Nios facelift is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 3,000.

The 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift is retailed with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 in corporate discount – taking the total to Rs. 33,000. The 2022 MY Grand i10 Nios stock is available with up to Rs. 50,000 in cash discount, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Thus, it offers the second highest discount of up to Rs. 63,000. The pre-facelifted Hyundai Aura is sold with Rs. 30,000 in cash discount, Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 in corporate discount – taking the total up to Rs. 43,000. The 2022 Hyundai i20 comes with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 3,000 in corporate discount.

Hyundai Cars Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corp 1. i20 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 2. Grand i10 Nios Facelift – Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 3. Aura Facelift Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 4. Grand i10 Nios (2022) Rs. 50,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 5. Aura (2022) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 6. i20 (2022) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 7. Kona EV (2022) Rs. 1.5 Lakh –

Therefore, the hatchback can be bought with up to Rs. 43,000 in total offer. The Kona electric SUV is available with a lucrative cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh while other models such as the Creta, Venue, Venue N Line, i20 N Line, Alcazar, Verna and Tucson do not come with any discounts in the month of February 2023.

Hyundai introduced the Ioniq 5 flagship electric vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo last month. The South Korean auto major appears to be planning to introduce the new-generation Verna in the coming months with an assortment of changes inside and out.

Later this year, an all-new micro SUV based on the Grand i10 Nios’ platform is speculated to be arriving. It will likely take on the Tata Punch in the micro SUV segment.