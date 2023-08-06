Hyundai Discounts August 2023 – i10, i20, Alcazar, Kona EV, Creta

Check out the best discounts and offers available this month, August 2023, on Hyundai cars in the Indian market

Hyundai India managed to hold its title of the second-largest carmaker in India this July. To continue that success in August, the South Korean carmaker is offering some attractive discounts and offers. If you’re planning to buy a car, then these concessions will surely help you out!

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, but only on the manual variants. On both the manual and AMT variants, you can get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, along with an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 for select corporate employees.

On the Hyundai Aura, you get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the CNG variants and Rs. 10,000 on other variants. You also get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on the little sedan.

Hyundai Cars Discounts – August 2023 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs. 30,000 (MT trims) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Aura Rs. 20,000 (CNG variants) / Rs. 10,000 (other variants) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai i20 (MT, CVT) Rs. 25,000 (Sportz trim) / Rs. 10,000 (other trims) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai i20 (DCT) Rs. 30,000 (Sportz, Asta Opt) Rs. 10,000 + 0 Hyundai i20 N-Line Rs. 30,000 (N8 DCT) Rs. 10,000 + 0 Hyundai Alcazar – Rs. 20,000 + 0 Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 2,00,000 –

The company’s premium hatchback – i20 – has a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the ‘Sportz MT’ trim, of Rs. 10,000 on other manual trims, and of Rs. 30,000 on the Sportz DCT and Asta (O) trims. There’s also a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 available on the manual variants of the i20, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on all variants.

As for the i20 N-Line, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, but only on the N8 DCT trim. Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. There are no corporate discounts or exchange bonuses available here.

Hyundai Alcazar has no cash or corporate discounts available right now, but you do get an exchange bonus here, worth Rs. 20,000. As for the brand’s electric SUV, Kona EV, it has a massive discount of Rs. 2 lakh on offer here.