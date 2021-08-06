Hyundai Discounts August 2021 – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Kona EV

This August, Hyundai Motor India is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on select models in its range in the Indian market

As India is preparing for Independence Day celebrations, car manufacturers are lining up exciting offers and discounts on their vehicles this month. Hyundai India has also announced some attractive deals on select vehicles in its lineup for August 2021, which we’ve detailed below.

Hyundai’s most affordable model, the Santro, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the base ‘Era’ trim. The CNG-powered variants are available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 as well, while the same on all other variants is worth Rs. 25,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also on offer here, regardless of the variant.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a maximum cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on offer, but only on the turbo-petrol variants, while the same is worth nil on the CNG models. On the remaining variants, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available. On all variants of the i10 Nios, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are being offered.

As for the Aura, no cash discount is available on the CNG models, while on the turbo-petrol models, it is worth Rs. 35,000. On the remaining variants (1.2L petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel), the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000 on the manual grades and Rs. 10,000 on the AMT grades. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

On the i20, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is being offered, but only on the iMT (turbo-petrol) variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on the iMT turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel models.

Hyundai Discounts – August 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (other variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (turbo-petrol variants) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG variants) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (other variants) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (turbo-petrol variants) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG variants) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (other variants) Rs. 15,000 (MT)/Rs. 10,000 (AMT) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (iMT turbo-petrol) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (diesel variants) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (other variants) 0 0 Hyundai Kona EV Rs. 1.50 lakh 0

Hyundai Kona EV is being offered with a massive cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh, but only on the old MY2020 models. No offers are available on the MY2021 units of the electric SUV. As for other vehicles in the carmaker’s lineup – Venue, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, Elantra, and Tucson – no official discounts are available on them.