Hyundai Discontinues Some Variants Of Venue & Creta In India

Hyundai Venue and Creta are both slated to be facelifted in India soon, likely later this year or before the middle of next year

Hyundai India has sent a notification to all its dealerships across the Indian market. The manufacturer has told dealers to close bookings for a few variants of two of its bestselling SUVs – Creta and Venue. For bookings made prior to this notification, Hyundai has advised dealers to suggest alternatives to customers and make deliveries as per available stock.

The discontinued variants of Hyundai Creta are ‘SX 1.4L petrol DCT’ and ‘SX 1.5L diesel AT’. On Hyundai Venue, the following variants have been discontinued on the 1.0L petrol version – S(O) DCT, SX+ DCT Dual Tone, S(O) iMT, SX(O) iMT, SX(O) iMT Dual Tone – and the following on 1.5L diesel version – S(O) MT and SX(O) MT Dual Tone.

The true reason for the rejigging of the Creta and Venue ranges has not been shared, but we suspect that the global semiconductor chip shortage is behind it. Due to the chip crisis, many carmakers have been forced to updated and streamline their vehicle lineups, and sometimes, temporarily halt or slow down production.

Also, demand for new vehicles in the Indian market hasn’t slowed down. Plenty of buyers are queuing up regularly to buy a new car, but due to production constraints, it’s hard for manufacturers to fulfil that demand. This has caused waiting periods for many vehicles to stretch into multiple months! The discontinuation of a few variants of these two Hyundai SUVs, therefore, is understandable.

Hyundai Creta is currently priced from Rs. 10.23 lakh to Rs. 17.94 lakh, and it is available with three engine options in our market – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit, a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit. As for Hyundai Venue, its price ranges from Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 11.87 lakh. Powertrain choices include a 1.2L NA petrol unit, a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit, a 1.5L NA turbo-diesel unit.

It should be noted that Hyundai Venue is set to be facelifted later this year in the Indian market, and test models have already been spotted on the streets of our country. Hyundai Creta is also set to undergo a facelift soon, likely a little while after the launch of the facelifted Venue in India.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi