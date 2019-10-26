Hyundai Delivers 12,500 Cars On Dhanteras – Venue, i10 Nios, i20, Santro

With the demand for new cars finally picking up with the onset of the Diwali season, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, has reported 12,500 deliveries on a single day

As we have said at least a dozen times in the last few weeks, the Indian car market has been suffering from a prolonged period of sales slump since a few months now. However, with the onset of this year’s Diwali season, things seem to be looking brighter for most car manufacturers.

MG Motor India, for instance, delivered 700 units in a single day, while almost 2,200 units of Kia Seltos were delivered in the same time period. Even Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the second-largest carmaker in the country, delivered as many as 12,500 vehicles.

It may be noted that many Indian car buyers prefer taking deliveries of their vehicles on the day of Dhanteras, which is considered auspicious as per the Hindu mythology. The recent sales success by the Indian subsidiary of the popular South Korean carmaker comes at the back of good demand for models like Venue, i10 Nios, i20 and Creta.

In September 2019, the Hyundai Venue sold as many as 7,942 copies, which was second only to the top-selling Maruti Vitara Brezza that sold 10,362 units. In fact, the company’s only sub-4-metre SUV even managed to outsell the Brezza in August and July. This is something that goes on to show the large acceptance that the compact SUV has found amongst Indian entry-level SUV buyers.

Even the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been off to a decent start. In September 2019, Grand i10 and the third-generation model together found 9,358 buyers. This was second only to the top-selling Maruti Swift, which found 12,934 customers in the same time period.

Even the Hyundai Creta and the Elite i20 have played a major role in bringing in decent sales numbers to the local subsidiary of the South Korean car major. In September 2019, the Elite i20 and the Creta sold 10,141 and 6,641 units, respectively.