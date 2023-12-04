Hyundai Delivers 1100th Unit Of Ioniq 5 To Shah Rukh Khan

Hyundai has delivered the 1100th unit of the all-electric Ioniq 5 SUV to Shah Rukh Khan to express gratitude for his continuous support and trust in the brand

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today delivered the all-electric Ioniq 5 to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Commemorating the 25-year-long association with the brand, Hyundai has presented its flagship electric SUV to King Khan to express gratitude for his continuous support and trust in the second-largest car producer in the country.

At the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year, the South Korean auto major introduced the Ioniq 5 flagship zero-emission SUV. The first all-electric model based on the E-GMP platform has won several accolades across the globe and in India, more than 1,000 units have been sold. Brought into the country via CKD route, it is priced at Rs. 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shah Rukh Khan has received the 1100th unit of the Ioniq 5 which also becomes the first ever EV in his car collection. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a vote of thanks, we have presented our flagship EV- IONIQ 5 to SRK, showcasing the technological prowess of the car and the future of mobility in India. We are truly grateful for his unwavering support in Hyundai and hope our association goes on for many more years to come.”

Expressing his gratitude, Bollywood stalwart, Shah Rukh Khan, said, “I am honoured to receive the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5. This is my first ever EV and I am glad it is a Hyundai. Year 2023 has been truly remarkable for Hyundai as well as for me. The love we have mutually received from the people of India is our driving force in the industry.”

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been built from the ground up and is based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy with a retro touch inside and out. The Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack, constructed of standardized advanced and high-density battery cells. With a 350 kW DC charger, the electric vehicle can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

The Ioniq 5 is ARAI-certified to have a driving range of 631 km on a single charge. The equipment list comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with navigation, ventilation and heated function, dual-zone automatic climate control with auto defogger, a wireless phone charger, ADAS, Bose audio and so on.