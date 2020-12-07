Hyundai December 2020 Discounts – i10, i20, Santro, Aura, Elantra, Venue

Hyundai offers the highest discounts for the Elantra sedan while models like Santro, i10, i20 and Aura are sold with good benefits as well

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been enduring good sales numbers in recent months and November 2020 was no different as it continued to finish in second with 9.4 per cent sales growth. The festive season did prove to be worthy for Hyundai as select models had massive discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh and the sales numbers only increased during that period.

In the final month of 2020, the South Korean auto major is offering attractive discount deals across its lineup except for the Venue, Creta, Tucson, Verna and Kona EV. The most affordable car within Hyundai’s domestic portfolio, the Santro, comes with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 for the era variant while other trims get benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 (Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount).

The third-generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, launched last year, has been well-received among customers and it comes with cash discount of Rs. 45,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 60,000 for the turbo variants. The regular Grand i10 also gets benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 while the regular Nios variants are retailed with cash benefits of up to Rs. 30,000.

Hyundai Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Santro Era Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Santro Other Variants Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Nios Turbo Rs. 45,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Nios Other Variants Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elite i20 Except Magna Rs. 50,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Elantra Petrol Rs. 70,000 (Rs. 30k for AT) Rs. 30,000 (Rs. 30k for AT) Elantra Diesel – Rs. 30,000 Xcent Prime Rs. 50,000 No Discount Aura Rs. 50,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tucson – No Discount Creta – No Discount Venue – No Discount Verna – No Discount Kona – No Discount New i20 – No Discount

The Magna+ variant of the Hyundai Elite i20 does not come with any sort of benefits while others can be had with cash discount of up to Rs. 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 75,000. The taxi-spec Prime variant of the Xcent can be bought with cash discount of Rs. 50,000 in the month of December 2020.

The turbocharged petrol variant of the Aura compact sedan that replaced the Xcent commercially gets cash discount of Rs. 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 as the total benefits stand at up to Rs. 70,000. Barring the turbo trims, Aura petrol features benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 and the CNG-spec Aura gets benefits up to Rs. 20,000.

The diesel-powered Aura comes with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 while the Elantra is the most benefitted with total discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh for petrol, Rs. 60,000 for petrol automatic and up to Rs. 30,000 for the diesel version of the flagship sedan.