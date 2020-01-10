Hyundai December 2019 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, i20, Santro, Verna

Hyundai posted a total of 37,953 units in the final month of the calendar year 2019 with 10 per cent YoY sales decline

Unlike some established automakers, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) did endure a decent CY2019. Despite the sales slowdown hampering the industry’s progress big time, Hyundai has been helped by a flurry of new launches such as Venue and Grand i10 Nios. In the final month of the year, the brand posted a 10 per cent sales decline with 37,953 units.

The Venue compact SUV made its domestic entry in mid-2019 and it has become an instant hit for the South Korean brand. The five-seater did manage to get the better of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza on monthly sales charts as well for a few months and in December 2019, 9,521 units were sold.

The existing Creta will be replaced by a brand new generation in the coming months and its public premiere can be expected at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The second-gen Creta is based on the latest ix25 sold in China and it gets a number of exterior and interior changes along with a packed equipment list.

Hyundai Model (+/-%) December 2019 Sales December 2018 Sales 1. Hyundai Venue 9,521 New Launch 2. Hyundai Creta (-12%) 6,713 7,631 3. Hyundai Elite i20 (-35%) 7,740 11,940 4. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 5,454 New Launch 5. Hyundai Santro (-47%) 3,820 7,197 6. Hyundai Grand i10 (-81%) 2,144 11,450 7. Hyundai Verna (-35%) 1,295 2,001 8. Hyundai Xcent (-34%) 1,139 1,723 9. Hyundai Tucson (-9%) 92 101 10. Hyundai Elantra (-54%) 23 50 11. Hyundai Kona EV 12 New Launch

Last month, 6,713 units of the Creta were sold against 7,631 units during the same month in 2018 with 12 per cent YoY de-growth. The Elite i20, on the other hand, is also due a big upgrade and spy shots have already been caught on camera. The premium hatchback will be getting a brand new rival in the form of Tata Altroz this month as well.

The Elite i20 recorded a total of 7,740 units in December 2019 as against 11,940 units during the corresponding month the previous year with a sales decline of 35 per cent. The third-gen Grand i10 Nios posted 5,454 units while the Santro finished in the fifth position with a total of 3,820 units. It will be getting a minor facelift soon.

The Santro endured a massive sales drop of 47 per cent last month as 7,197 units were retailed in December 2018. The regular Grand i10 recorded 2,144 units with 81 per cent volume decline while the C-segment Verna sedan registered 1,295 units last month as against 2,001 units with 35 per cent de-growth.

The Xcent, Tucson and recently updated Elantra ended up eighth, ninth and tenth respectively with 1,139, 92 and 23 units ahead of Kona EV.