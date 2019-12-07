Hyundai is selling its domestic range of cars with discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh in the final month of the calendar year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is offering a range of discounts across its domestic portfolio in the month of December. The recently launched third-generation Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 as part of the exchange bonus while the Santro introduced late last year comes with up to Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and an additional Rs. 5,000 for POI customers.

The regular Grand i10, on the other hand, gets up to Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 for POI customers taking the total to up to Rs. 75,000. The Xcent VTVT S diesel trim is sold this month with a special discount price of Rs. 5.39 lakh while the VTVT SX grade is retailed with a discounted price of Rs. 5.99 lakh.

The Era and Magna variants of the Elite i20 comes with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 discount for POI customers. The Sportz and above variants get up to Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and an additional Rs. 5,000 discount for POI customers.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + POI Customers Hyundai Santro Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Nios NIL Rs. 20,000 Hyundai Grand I10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Xcent (VTVT (S) Special Price @5.39 Lakh Hyundai Xcent (VTVT (SX) Special Price @ 5.99 Lakh Hyundai Elite I20 (Era & Magna+) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Elite I20 (Sportz+ & Above) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Active Special Pricing Scheme + Exchange + POI Hyundai Verna Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Creta 1.6 (Petrol & diesel) Rs. 65,000 Rs. 30,000 Hyundai Elantra (Old) Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000 Hyundai Tucson Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000

The Xcent is getting a replacement in the form of soon unveiling Aura sedan while the Elite i20 is receiving a comprehensive makeover early next year as well. The Verna has not been doing impressive numbers due to the sales slide in its segment and it is offered with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 for POI customers.

The existing Creta will make way for a brand new generation next year which is hoped to take the fight to the Kia Seltos. The mid-size SUV is now sold with Rs. 65,000 cash discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus on the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel variants.

The pre-facelifted Elantra can be had with a massive cash discount of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 75,000 taking the total to up to Rs. 2 lakh in the final month of the calendar year. The Tucson gets similar level benefits as the pre-facelifted Elantra, making the SUV highly attractive for buyers.