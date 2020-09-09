Hyundai Custo (Toyota Innova Rival) Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai Custo is expected to go on sale before the end of this year in China and it could be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine

The global automakers often come up with the country-specific passenger vehicles for China due to its vast nature and unique interests, be it electric vehicles or IC-engined models. Hyundai, the second largest carmaker in India, is preparing to unveil a brand new MPV for China and it will likely go on sale before the end of this year.

Dubbed the Custo, it has been spotted testing in China and its reach could be expanded to other Asian markets in the near future. It is developed by Beijing Hyundai joint venture and has an expressive front fascia with a prominent grille section. It could be offered in seven- or eight-seat options and the upright front end has unique grille inserts.

The swooping bonnet structure is accompanied by triangular shaped fog lamp bezels and the extensive use of chrome trim can also be seen. Other highlights include wide black air inlet, fender creases, 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels in diamond cut design, raked windshield, and blackened pillars ensuring a large greenhouse and it should translate into a spacious cabin.

The undisguised test mule shows a slightly different styling compared to the prototypes caught on camera in South Korea. It hits at a possible new exterior for markets other than China as the split headlamp cluster has been given a miss. The China-spec Hyundai Custo will be offered with rear sliding doors and door handles positioned close to the B-pillars.

At the back, it has tail lamps covering the entire width of the MPV. The interior image indicates the presence of a layered dashboard, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, a large centre tunnel leading from the vertically-oriented large touchscreen infotainment system as in the iX25, light-coloured bucket seats with side bolstering, a possible digital instrument cluster and so on.

The gear level has been taken from the Sonata. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 247 horsepower and 353 Nm of peak torque and is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai appears to be considering a premium seven-seater MPV for India in the near future, and it could be pitched against Toyota Innova Crysta.