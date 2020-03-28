Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos – Base Diesel Variant Comparison

The 2020 Hyundai Creta shares its platform as well as its three BS6-compliant powertrains with its cousin and arch rival, the Kia Seltos

Hyundai Creta was the undisputed leader of the mid-size SUV segment in India, until Kia Seltos arrived last year in August. Tables have turned since then, and the Seltos has rightfully taken the crown of the best-selling mid-size SUV in the country from the Creta, and reigned the said space since then.

However, with the recent launch of the new-gen version of the Creta in India, Hyundai aims to make things all square on the sales charts. On paper, both the SUVs look like the most fiercest of rivals, thanks to their common platform and powertrains. While the two SUVs are identical underneath, what is on offer on the outside sets the two apart.

In this comparison, we pit the entry-level diesel variant of the Hyundai Creta against the base diesel trim of the Kia Seltos, i.e. Creta E Vs Kia Seltos HTE (Diesel).

Kia Seltos HTE D Vs Hyundai Creta E – Powertrain

Powering both the base diesel variants of the 2020 Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos is the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre CRDi oil burner that belts out 115 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, and no automatic transmission is on offer.

Kia Seltos HTE D Vs Hyundai Creta E – Features

In terms of features, both the Seltos and the new-gen Creta are packed up to the brim with features, and the top-end trims of both the SUVs not only steer clear of the competition but are more tech-laden than some of the pricier cars on sale in the market.

The Kia Seltos HTE D comes with 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, front and rear skid plates, projector headlamps, roof rails, rear spoiler, keyless entry, central locking and a shark fin antenna on the outside. Inside the cabin, the car gets features like a 2-Din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, 4 speakers, steering mounted audio controls, tilt adjust for steering wheel, manual driver seat height adjust, rear AC vents, power windows on all doors and a front armrest with storage box.

In comparison, the Hyundai Creta E comes equipped with external features like dual-tone front and rear skid plates, turn indicators on ORVMs, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, a black grille and 16-inch steel wheels. On the inside, it gets a 3.5-inch MID TFT cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, a 12V power socket, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver’s seat, tilt-adjustable steering and day-night IRVM but misses out on music system and roof rails.

Kia Seltos HTE D Vs Hyundai Creta E – Safety

On the safety front, Kia has equipped the HTE D trim of the Seltos with features like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminders with pre-tensioners and a high-speed alert system.

The standard safety kit on the Hyundai Creta E includes dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder with pre-tensioners, auto door lock, follow me home headlamps and low-type tyre pressure indicator as well however it offers only front disc brakes with the drum at the rear.

Kia Seltos HTE D Vs Hyundai Creta E – Price

Hyundai launched the Creta at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base diesel trim, which makes the difference. The Kia Seltos HTE diesel trim is offered at a marginal premium of Rs 35,000 over that, hence is priced at Rs 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos HTE D Vs Hyundai Creta E – Comparison Verdict

While the top-end trims of both the SUVs are loaded with features, the main motive of the entry-level trims is to attract a wider group of audience, and hence miss out on a host of goodies. Both the Kia Seltos HTE D and the Hyundai Creta E seem on par in terms of equipment on offer, with only a few features unique to either of them, and we believe that the difference comes down to personal preference.