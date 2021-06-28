Hyundai Creta Vs Hyundai Alcazar – Complete Price Comparison

Here, we compare the newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar with its little sibling, the Creta, in terms of their prices

Hyundai has finally launched the Alcazar in the Indian market. The new SUV is essentially a three-row version of the Creta, available in 6-seater and 7-seater versions. The price of the Creta varies from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 17.65 lakh in the Indian market, while the Alcazar costs between Rs. 16.30 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi).

Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options in our market. The first one is a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, which generates a peak power and minimum torque of 115 PS and 144 Nm, respectively. It comes with two transmission options – a 6-speed MT and a CVT.

The second engine option is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit, with 140 PS and 242 Nm on tap, which comes mated to a 7-speed DCT. The last one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill, which belts out 115 PS and 250 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Hyundai Creta price list Variant Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) E MT petrol Rs. 9.99 lakh EX MT petrol Rs. 10.96 lakh S MT petrol Rs. 12.19 lakh SX MT petrol Rs. 13.96 lakh SX CVT petrol Rs. 15.44 lakh SX (O) CVT petrol Rs. 16.65 lakh SX Turbo DCT petrol Rs. 16.66 lakh SX (O) Turbo DCT petrol Rs. 17.70 lakh E MT diesel Rs. 10.51 lakh EX MT diesel Rs. 11.91 lakh S MT diesel Rs. 13.19 lakh SX MT diesel Rs. 14.96 lakh SX AT diesel Rs. 16.44 lakh SX (O) MT diesel Rs. 16.24 lakh SX (O) AT diesel Rs. 17.65 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar, on the other hand, comes with two engine choices. The first one is a 2.0-litre NA petrol motor, which develops 159 PS and 191 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powerplant, the same as the Creta, which pushes out 115 PS and 250 Nm.

Both are available with a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It should be noted that the Alcazar has more/better features on offer than the Creta, like a 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster, 64-colour ambient lighting, folding trays behind the front-row seats, blind-view monitor, 360-degree camera, etc.

Hyundai Alcazar price list Variant Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Prestige 7-seater MT petrol Rs. 16.30 lakh Prestige 6-seater MT petrol Rs. 16.45 lakh Prestige (O) 7-seater AT petrol Rs. 17.93 lakh Platinum 7-seater MT petrol Rs. 18.22 lakh Platinum (O) 6-seater AT petrol Rs. 19.56 lakh Signature 6-seater MT petrol Rs. 18.71 lakh Signature (O) 6-seater AT petrol Rs. 19.85 lakh Prestige 7-seater MT diesel Rs. 16.53 lakh Prestige (O) 7-seater AT diesel Rs. 18.01 lakh Prestige 6-seater MT diesel Rs. 16.68 lakh Platinum 7-seater MT diesel Rs. 18.45 lakh Platinum (O) 6-seater AT diesel Rs. 19.79 lakh Signature 6-seater MT diesel Rs. 18.94 lakh Signature (O) 6-seater AT diesel Rs. 20 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar serves as a great alternative to the Creta, and existing owners of the latter can also think of upgrading to one. The price difference isn’t small, but with all the additional features and the extra passenger-carrying capacity, the Alcazar is definitely worth the premium it demands.