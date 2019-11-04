Hyundai Creta, Verna, i10, i20, Santro, Elantra November 2019 Discounts

Post Diwali season, Hyundai cars discounts range from as low as Rs 1,000 to as high as Rs 2 lakh in November 2019

With Diwali season over, the high amount of discounts being provided by almost every car manufacturer have seen a significant reduction in the offers. Still, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, which is the second most popular carmaker in the country, continues to offer some decent discounts on many of its models. Here is a look at the Hyundai Cars Discounts in November 2019 –

Hyundai Santro

With the Eon discontinued, the second generation Santro is currently the most affordable model in the carmaker’s lineup. Currently, it’s available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 for those who plan to sell their old car to the Hyundai dealership. With Rs 50,000 off its sticker price, the latest-gen Santro comes across as a pretty lucrative proposition.

Hyundai Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios

While Hyundai Motor India Ltd launched the Grand i10 Nios, the second-gen model continues to be on sale. Currently, the Grand i10 is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

A discount of Rs 70,000 makes the Grand i10 a decent option in case you don’t mind putting your money on a generation old car. On the other hand, the Grand i10 Nios is available only with a cashback offer of Rs 1,000 if you book your car through an ICICI bank debit or credit card.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Hyundai Santro Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 30,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs 1000 Cash Back on Online Booking through ICICI Bank Card NIL Hyundai Xcent Rs. 60,000 Rs. 30,000 Hyundai Elite I20 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 Hyundai Venue No Discount Offer NIL Hyundai Verna Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 Hyundai Creta Rs. 50,000 Rs. 30,000 Hyundai Tucson Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000 Hyundai Elantra Pre Facelift Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000 Hyundai Kona NIL NIL Hyundai Elantra Facelift NIL NIL

Hyundai Xcent

As the company is already busy preparing the second-gen Xcent, which will be based on the Grand i10, the current Xcent will be soon on its way out. Ahead of its discontinuation, the company is currently on sale with a cash discount of whopping Rs 60,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. With Rs 90,000 off its price, the Xcent turns out to be cheaper than even some B1-segment hatchbacks.

Hyundai Elite i20

The Maruti Baleno rival from the country’s second-largest carmaker is currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the Era and Magna variants, and of Rs 40,000 on the Sportz+ and Asta trims. Additionally, the upmarket small car is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 in case you sell your old car to Hyundai.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna has been a traditional Maruti Ciaz and Honda City rival that appeals to many due to its bold looks, powerful engines and a comfortable ride. Right now, the Verna is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Hyundai Creta

While the Creta remained the best-selling small SUV for many years, the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector have dented its popularity. Hence, the company is currently offering attractive discounts on the 1.6-litre engine variants to push the sales. There is a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is current on sale with a heavy cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakh. Also, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 75,000 if you sell your old car to the Hyundai dealership. With Rs 2 lakh off its price, this premium SUV turns out to be a great value option.

Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra was updated recently and hence, there’s no discount on the updated version. However, dealers who have the pre-facelift version lying in their stockyard can offer a cash discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh and exchange bonus of Rs 75,000.