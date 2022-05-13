Hyundai Creta To Get 4 New Rivals: From Maruti, Toyota, Honda & Tata

The midsize SUV segment attracts a lot of buyers every month in the Indian car market, but the competition is growing harder too

The C-segment SUV space is quite popular in the Indian car market, and Hyundai Creta is currently the leader in this segment. Last year, we saw the entry of a few models in this segment, namely MG Astor, VW Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq, stiffening up the competition. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Honda, and Tata will be introducing new SUVs in said market space in the near future.

Regular readers would already be aware that Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have been co-developing a C-segment SUV for the Indian market. This new model will go on sale under both the brands, with styling differences to differentiate between them. Speculations suggest that the engine options would consist of a 1.5-litre petrol engine in two versions – one with mild-hybrid tech and the other with a “strong” hybrid system.

The strong hybrid powertrain would likely make this upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUV the most fuel-efficient vehicle in this segment upon launch. We also expect a lot of premium features to be offered here, including a large infotainment touchscreen, electric sunroof, connected car technology, ventilated seats, multiple airbags, etc. Both Maruti and Toyota will introduce their versions of this SUV around the Diwali festive season.

Honda is also working on a new midsize SUV for the Indian market, expected to be based on the ‘RS’ concept shown at the 2021 GIIAS. The SUV is expected to share its architecture with the fifth-generation Honda City, and it will likely offer the same powertrain options as the sedan – a 1.5L petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine, and a 1.5L hybrid powertrain (from City e:HEV).

The hybrid version of this forthcoming Honda SUV will offer impressive performance and fuel efficiency. We also expect a lot of convenience and safety features to be available, including a large infotainment system, (semi)digital instrument console, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, etc. It is slated to launch in India in 2023.

Tata Motors is also planning to enter this segment, but with a unique design approach. The homegrown carmaker unveiled the ‘Curvv’ concept a little while ago, which is a coupe-style electric SUV that previews Tata’s upcoming C-segment offering.

The final production version will be available in both EV and ICE versions (petrol and diesel). Tata Curvv will first be launched as an EV around early 2024, and its fossil-fuel-powered version would arrive later that year.