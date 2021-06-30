Hyundai Creta SX MT Variants Discontinued In India – Details

Hyundai recently added the Creta SX Executive variant into the lineup boasting features such as an eight-inch touchscreen; SX MT petrol and diesel variants are no more

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the new SX Executive variant into the Creta just a while ago and is available in both petrol and diesel engine choices, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The mid-level trim is positioned between the S and SX variants and is Rs. 78,000 cheaper than the latter while missing out on some features.

Compared to the Hyundai Creta S trim, it is nearly Rs. 1 lakh more expensive. The 2021 Hyundai Creta SX Executive trim carries a sticker tag of Rs. 13.18 lakh for petrol MT and the similar spec diesel variant costs Rs. 14.18 lakh for the diesel variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The South Korean auto major has now discontinued the manual transmission-equipped SX variants.

This has perhaps been done due to the arrival of the new SX Executive trim. Hyundai sold the 1.5 SX petrol MT at a price of Rs. 13.97 lakh while the 1.5 SX diesel MT retailed at Rs. 14.97 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). In the Creta SX Executive trim, the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity is not offered.

However, it can be chosen from the options list. Some of the other main features missed out are Arkamys music, burglar alarm, chromed-out door handles, voice recognition button, and so on. It is worth noting that the features list boasts an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

You could also find 17-inch silver-finished alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control system, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, hill assist function, etc. Currently, the 2021 Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base 1.5 petrol E trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 17.70 lakh for the SX (O) 1.4 turbo.

The SX 1.5 petrol CVT is priced at Rs. 15.45 lakh while the SX 1.5 diesel AT costs Rs. 16.45 lakh. The SX (O) 1.5 diesel MT, on the other hand, is quoted at a price of Rs. 16.25 lakh and the SX (O) 1.5 petrol CVT costs Rs. 16.66 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Hyundai Creta is offered in 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol options.