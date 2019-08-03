Hyundai Creta Sports Launched In India, Gets 20 Changes – Details

In what looks like a move to prevent its hot-selling small SUV from losing its limelight to the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has launched a Hyundai Creta Sports model

The Hyundai Creta has been the unchallenged leader of its segment for a long time now. However, the Creta is likely to face some heat from the fast-approaching Kia Seltos, which launches on August 22. However, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has launched the Hyundai Creta Sports model to ensure that the SUV continues to lure buyers.

The Hyundai Creta Sports is a limited edition model that has been priced at Rs 12.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.6 petrol version and Rs 14.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.6 diesel-sipping model. Moreover, the new limited edition model is available only with a manual transmission option.

While the Hyundai Creta Sports doesn’t come with any sort of mechanical updates, it offers as many as 20 cosmetic upgrades to help the ageing SUV enhance its visual appeal. To begin with, the Sports model of the Creta is available with two paint options – Polar White with Phantom Black Roof and Phantom Black. The dual-tone colour option costs Rs 11,000 more than the single-tone black paint scheme.

Among the various styling highlights of the Hyundai Creta Sports model are a pair of smoked headlamps, premium silver-finished roof rails, a pair of skid plates and a dark chrome finish for the front grille. What makes the SUV look even hooter is the dual exhaust tip that gets a chrome finish. Other than these updates, the new model even offers black ORVM caps and a rear spoiler.

On the inside, the Hyundai Creta Sports model gets an all-black colour scheme for the upholstery as well as the interior panels. The SUV even gets a rather sporty leather-wrapped steering wheel with contrast stitching for the seats, steering wheel cover and on the gear lever. Furthermore, the cabin features silver trim around the AC vents. The users even get an electric sunroof.

The standard features list includes bits like height-adjustable driver’s seat, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging pod, automatic climate control and cruise control. Safety features include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, front seatbelt reminder, speed-sensing door locks, impact-sensing door unlock and high-speed alert.

