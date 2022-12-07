India-Bound Hyundai Creta Facelift Secures 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP

Hyundai Creta midsize SUV secured an overall score of 75.78 points in the ASEAN NCAP crash test assessment

In the latest round of ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries) crash tests, Hyundai’s Creta midsize SUV and Stargazer MPV were put through their paces to find out how safe they are. It must be noted that they were amongst the first Hyundai models crash tested under the new ASEAN NCAP 2021-2025 assessment protocol.

Previously, the Hyundai passenger cars assessed under the old protocols were either sedan or hatchback. The five-seater midsize SUV was given the full five markets under the new protocol of ASEAN NCAP with an overall score of 75.78 points while the Hyundai Stargazer received a four-star rating with a total score of 66.48 points.

Delving deep, the Hyundai Creta, which accumulated a score of 75.78 points, achieved 34.72 points for the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, 15.56 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP), 14.08 points for Safety Assist (SA) and 11.42 points for Motorcyclist Safety (MS) category. The tested prototype was fitted with two airbags as standard but the high-end variants are sold with six airbags in the majority of the Southeast Asia markets.

The Hyundai CRETA is equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Seatbelt Reminder System (SBR) for frontal occupants, ISOFIX installation for child seats and Pedestrian Protection technology as standard. It also gains Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) City, AEB Inter-Urban, AEB Pedestrian, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Auto High Beam (AHB) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) for both sides of the vehicles which are equipped either as standard or optional fitment.

In addition, the model also offers Child Presence Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) for Motorcycle as an optional fitment. The crash test organisation noted that it is ‘proud’ of Hyundai offering RCCA, a technology fitment for motorcycle safety and child presence detection technology for the Creta.

The RCCA is able to detect the presence of an approaching vehicle, either from the left or right, while reversing at low speed and it will initially provide a warning to alert the driver but it will automatically assist with braking in the event of the risk of collision increases.