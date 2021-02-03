Hyundai Creta Sales Up By 78% In Jan 2021, Becomes Best-Selling SUV Again

Hyundai Creta posted 78.02 per cent YoY sales growth in January 2021 to remain as the best-selling SUV in the opening month of the year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) finished at the top of the SUV sales charts thanks to the second generation Creta launched in March 2020, following its debut at the Auto Expo. It contributed significantly to the SUV space as 29 per cent growth was registered. Nearly, 97,000 units of the mid-size SUV were sold in CY2020 as against 99,736 units the previous term with 2.8 per dent de-growth.

In December 2020, the Creta managed to post 10,592 units as against 6,713 units during the same period in 2019 with 58 per cent increase in volume and the previous month saw more than 12,000 units being bagged. In January 2021, the South Korean auto major continued its good run as 2,415 more units were sold compared to the second-placed Kia Seltos in the segment.

The five-seater registered a cumulative domestic tally of 12,284 units last month as against 6,900 units during the same period in 2020 with a growth of 78.02 per cent. Currently, the Creta is priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in a total of three engine choices and multiple transmission options, the range of the Creta will be expanded with a seven-seater variant.

The spy pictures of the seven-seater Hyundai Creta have already been caught on camera on public roads and it could debut in the second half of this year to rival MG Hector Plus, soon-launching Tata Safari and the next generation Mahindra XUV500 amongst others. It is expected to be available in the same powertrain options as the five-seater: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel motor kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit develops 140 PS and 242 Nm. The trio of engines can also be found in the Kia Seltos. As standard, a six-speed manual transmission is offered while a six-speed torque converter AT in diesel, a seven-speed DCT in turbo petrol and a CVT in petrol are optional.

The exterior of the three-row Hyundai Creta will have subtle changes over the five-seater with a redesigned rear end. The features list will largely mimic the five-seat siblings with features like a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, wireless charger, connectivity options and so on.