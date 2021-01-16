Hyundai Creta Sales Up By 58% In December 2020, Thanks To New-Gen

Hyundai Creta was the most sold SUV in India last year and it ended the year on a high with 58 per cent sales growth in December 2020

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) brought in the second generation Creta based on the iX25 sold in China in the early parts of 2020. The mid-size SUV long led the segment before handing the proceedings to the Seltos from its sister brand in the second half of 2019. However, the Creta made a strong comeback following the debut of the new-gen model and it stayed at the top of the sales charts ever since.

The SUV segment grew to 29 per cent of the total market share in CY2020 and the Creta was the most sold SUV in the country with nearly 97,000 unit sales as against 99,736 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year de-growth of 2.8 per cent. In the final month of 2020, the Creta garnered a total of 10,592 units as against 6,713 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a massive 58 per cent volume increase.

The five-seater SUV posted just over 12,000 units in November 2020 with Month-on-Month decline of 12 per cent. The reign of the Hyundai Creta is expected to continue through this calendar year as well and it will be interesting to see its rivalry with the Kia Seltos. The second largest carmaker in the country could launch the seven-seater version of the Creta in the later stages of this year.

It has already been spotted running trials a few times in India and also in its home market of South Korea. It will help in expanding the range of the Creta further. The Creta is priced between Rs. 9.82 lakh and Rs. 17.33 lakh (ex-showroom) and it derives power from a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

The 1.5-litre gasoline mill generates a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm while the solo oil-burner kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. The range-topping turbo petrol engine delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter auto, a seven-speed dual clutch auto and a CVT are part of the transmission package.

As for the features, it boasts of a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, wireless charging facility, BlueLink and so on.