Hyundai Creta Remains Top-Selling SUV In India In February 2021

Hyundai Creta mid-size SUV continued its reign at the top of the SUV sales charts in February 2021 as 12,428 units were sold with a huge YoY growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) sells the Creta in E, EX, S, SX and SX (O) trims in the domestic market in a price range between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The second-generation version of the mid-size SUV debuted back in February 2020 at the Auto Expo before going on sale the following month with much anticipation.

Since the arrival of the Kia Seltos the previous year, the Creta’s sales numbers met with a decline gradually as it rose to the top of the sales standings. However, the new model shuffled things up again as it quickly regained the numero uno status in the mid-size SUV segment’s monthly volume charts. Over the last few months, it has managed to maintain a sizeable gap to the Seltos.

In the second half of the year, the Hyundai Creta emerged as the best-selling SUV in the country on more occasions than one. The scenario did not change last month as it continued to be at the top by recording 12,428 units as against just 700 units in February 2020 with Year-on-Year volume growth of 1675 per cent.



The Creta was the fifth most sold passenger car in the country in February 2021 as it trailed only the four entry-level Maruti Suzukis. The Venue compact SUV also performed well last month as 11,224 units were sold against 10,321 units during the same period in 2020 with a 9 per cent YoY sales increase. Both the SUVs helped in Hyundai recording the highest SUV sales in the whole PV sector in CY2020.

The five-seater competes against Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and the likes in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment and is sold in three different engine options. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit develops 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm.



The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol is the most powerful in the lineup as it produces 140 PS maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque. All the engine choices are sold with a standard manual or each with a different transmission option as a seven-speed DCT sits at the top of the range.