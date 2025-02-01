Hyundai Creta Records Highest Monthly Sales Thanks To New Creta EV

Hyundai has achieved 65,603 unit sales in January 2025 with the highly popular Creta recording 18,522 units – the highest for the midsize SUV in a month

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported total monthly sales of 65,603 units in January 2025 with 54,003 units sold domestically and 11,600 units exported. This marks a strong start to the year for the automaker. A key highlight of the month was the Hyundai Creta achieving its highest-ever domestic monthly sales, crossing 18,522 units.

This surge was largely driven by the introduction of the recently launched Hyundai Creta Electric, the brand’s first locally produced electric SUV. Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on January 17, the Creta Electric has gained significant traction according to the brand which has also strengthened its position as a global manufacturing hub.

The second largest car producer in the country has registered a 10.5 per cent year-on-year growth in exports. As for local sales, the Korean auto major recorded a volume dip of 5.44 per cent as 57,115 units were posted during the same period last year. Speaking on HMIL sales numbers in January 2025, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said,

“We have reinforced HMIL’s position as a world-class manufacturing hub registering a 10.5% YoY growth in exports in January on the back of stable demand for our products in the overseas markets. Domestically, our first indigenous electric SUV – the Hyundai CRETA Electric which was launched in Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on 17th January 2025, has begun its innings on a strong note. It has helped propel brand CRETA to its highest ever domestic monthly sales of 18,522 units, in January 2025.”

Hyundai officially introduced the Creta Electric at the Auto Expo. The base Executive trim comes in at Rs. 17.99 lakh while the Smart and Smart (O) variants are priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh and Rs. 19.49 lakh respectively. The Premium variant carries an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 19.99 lakh. Additionally, the Smart (O) 51.4 kWh version is available at Rs. 21.49 lakh and the range-topping Excellence LR 51.4 kWh variant is priced at Rs. 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Creta Electric offers a claimed range of up to 473 km on a single charge. It is equipped with features such as single-pedal driving, shift-by-wire technology and an in-car payment system along with a comprehensive suite of over 75 safety features.